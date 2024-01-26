AIRLINK 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.13%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.95%)
DFML 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.06%)
DGKC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
FCCL 18.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
FFBL 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.1%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HBL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.39%)
HUBC 114.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.34%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
KOSM 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-6.49%)
MLCF 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 140.90 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.42%)
PAEL 22.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.65%)
PPL 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
SEARL 51.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.91%)
SNGP 70.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.27%)
SSGC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.86%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.24%)
TPLP 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.8%)
TRG 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.61%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.73%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,541 Decreased By -62.3 (-0.94%)
BR30 23,092 Decreased By -121.5 (-0.52%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil dips but remains on track for weekly gain on US, Chinese growth

Reuters Published January 26, 2024 Updated January 26, 2024 10:55pm

HOUSTON: Oil prices weakened slightly on Friday, but remain set for a second weekly gain as positive U.S. economic growth and signs of Chinese stimulus boosted demand sentiment, while Middle East supply concerns added further support.

Brent crude futures were down 94 cents at $81.50 a barrel by 12:12 a.m. ET (17:12 GMT), having set their highest price so far this year with an intra-day peak of $82.80.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.07, or 1.4%, at $76.27.

Prices dipped on Friday on hopes oil shipping disruptions in the Red Sea could ease after Chinese officials asked Iran to help rein in attacks on ships by the Iran-aligned Houthis or risk harming business relations with Beijing.

The United States risks some exposure to China’s economic slowdown and shipping disruptions in the Red Sea, but they appear contained, the White House National Economic Council director said on Friday, adding the U.S. economy is “upbeat.”

Oil perks up nearly 2% on US crude stock draw, Red Sea tensions

“While oil supply hadn’t been directly affected by the events in the Middle East, the geopolitical risk premium had boosted the price, which is now unwinding slightly today,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial market analyst at City Index.

Brent crude and the U.S. benchmark were set for weekly gains of nearly 4%. Both were on track for their biggest weekly increase since the week ending Oct. 13 after the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

The markets were seeing some light profit taking off recent gains, said Tim Evans, an independent oil analyst.

The United States, the world’s biggest oil consumer, registered faster than expected economic growth in the fourth quarter, data showed on Thursday. Oil demand sentiment was also buoyed this week by China’s latest measures to boost growth.

Oil was also boosted this week by a larger than expected drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles and a potential fuel supply disruption after a Ukrainian drone attack on an export-oriented oil refinery in southern Russia.

OPEC+ will likely decide its oil production levels for April and beyond in the coming weeks, OPEC+ sources said, adding a meeting of a key ministerial panel Thursday would take place too early to make decisions on further output policy.

Supply concerns are evident in the structure of Brent futures. The premium of the first-month contract to the sixth on both Brent and WTI rose to the highest since November, indicating a perception of tighter prompt supply.

Meanwhile, traders bet on Friday that the U.S. central bank is more likely to start its round of rate cuts in May, rather than March, weighing on crude futures at the week’s end.

Brent crude Oil WTI crude oil

Oil dips but remains on track for weekly gain on US, Chinese growth

World Court orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide, but fails to order ceasefire

Deadly attacks on Gaza, cold weather making it ‘uninhabitable’: UN

Rupee inches upward, settles at 279.59 against US dollar

Bilawal Bhutto challenges Nawaz Sharif for debate before election

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return on some products

PRL says plans to double refining capacity within 5 years

KSE-100 falls below 64,000 amid selling pressure

‘Essential maintenance’: Attock Refinery announces month-long shutdown of some units

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 109% in July-December

Read more stories