Freelancers’ markets potential target of cyber criminals

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan being one of the largest freelancer’s markets is also potential target for cyber criminals.

Usman Qureshi, Country representative for Pakistan at Kaspersky told Business Recorder that not only freelancers, small businesses also face critical cyber security threats. The costs of overlooking the problem will only grow. Malware doesn’t distinguish between its victims and even small organizations have something to lose.

It is no secret that data breaches are becoming more and more frequent. Yet, a specific concern for smaller businesses is that the number of breaches they are experiencing is growing faster than their larger counterparts, he added.

Kaspersky, Country representative for Pakistan said that recognizing that cyber criminals often exploit human error as a gateway to compromise as it’s easier than exploiting technology, freelancers are advised to exercise caution when prompted to install software by clients or potential clients.

Kaspersky underscores the necessity of downloading software exclusively from official sources and ensuring that such installations do not grant unauthorized access to personal computers. The experts further caution against opening any executable files, as these may harbour malicious intent.

A preliminary antivirus scan is also strongly recommended. Experts also urged freelancers to remain wary of misspelled URLs and unsolicited requests for login credentials. Freelancers are also advised to avoid sharing credit card details with anyone.

Solutions, such as Kaspersky Small Office Security, are easy to set up, enable small businesses to protect sensitive data and secure financial transactions, as well as safeguard user credentials. Freelancers can opt for a reliable security solution, such as Kaspersky Security Cloud, that will protect you from malware, phishing, spam, and other cyber threats, Usman Qureshi added.

