This is apropos an article “Electronic cigarettes and devices: Menace spreading at warp speed” carried by the newspaper on 22 January 2024. Unfortunately, the authors’ tone is alarmist and conveniently ignores the science and research which backs the use of tobacco harm reduction products as cessation tools.

In a briefing note, Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) says: “If you smoke, vaping is much safer; if you don’t smoke, don’t vape.” ASH goes on to add that media coverage often fails to make this clear. The same briefing note adds: “high quality randomised controlled trials have found nicotine containing e-cigarettes to be an effective aid to quit smoking.”

In a country like Pakistan, the problem of combustible smoking poses two critical challenges. First, the adult smokers in millions who have been unable to quit. Second, with a large young population, the danger of youth starting Vaping is real and needs to be addressed.

Additionally, we understand smoking is the leading preventable cause of premature death, responsible for half the difference in life expectancy between the most and least advantaged in society.

Therefore, as in the UK, Pakistan needs to sensibly regulate the tobacco harm reduction products. Under no circumstances should young people have access to these products.

Junaid Ali Khan

Islamabad

