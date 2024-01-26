AIRLINK 61.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
BOP 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.96%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
DGKC 75.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.23%)
FCCL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.95%)
FFBL 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.55%)
FFL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.73%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.11%)
HBL 115.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 115.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.05%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.84%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.48%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 135.31 Decreased By ▼ -9.19 (-6.36%)
PAEL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.34%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.06%)
PPL 118.28 Decreased By ▼ -8.42 (-6.65%)
PRL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.62%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.41%)
SEARL 51.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.31%)
SNGP 71.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.51%)
SSGC 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.39%)
TPLP 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 76.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.05%)
UNITY 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,604 Decreased By -88.2 (-1.32%)
BR30 23,214 Decreased By -771.8 (-3.22%)
KSE100 64,298 Decreased By -524.4 (-0.81%)
KSE30 21,699 Decreased By -208 (-0.95%)
Jan 26, 2024

‘Electronic cigarettes and devices: Menace spreading at warp speed’

Published 26 Jan, 2024 04:58am

This is apropos an article “Electronic cigarettes and devices: Menace spreading at warp speed” carried by the newspaper on 22 January 2024. Unfortunately, the authors’ tone is alarmist and conveniently ignores the science and research which backs the use of tobacco harm reduction products as cessation tools.

In a briefing note, Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) says: “If you smoke, vaping is much safer; if you don’t smoke, don’t vape.” ASH goes on to add that media coverage often fails to make this clear. The same briefing note adds: “high quality randomised controlled trials have found nicotine containing e-cigarettes to be an effective aid to quit smoking.”

In a country like Pakistan, the problem of combustible smoking poses two critical challenges. First, the adult smokers in millions who have been unable to quit. Second, with a large young population, the danger of youth starting Vaping is real and needs to be addressed.

Additionally, we understand smoking is the leading preventable cause of premature death, responsible for half the difference in life expectancy between the most and least advantaged in society.

Therefore, as in the UK, Pakistan needs to sensibly regulate the tobacco harm reduction products. Under no circumstances should young people have access to these products.

Junaid Ali Khan

Islamabad

