KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 181,321 tonnes of cargo comprising 73,795 tonnes of import cargo and 107,526 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 73,795 comprised of 50,526 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,099 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,305 tonnes of DAP & 19,865 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 107,526 comprised of 84,556 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,120 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,8,590 Tons of Clinkers&14,260 Tons of Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 10096 containers comprising of 3970 containers import and 6126 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 930 of 20’s and 1187 of 40’s loaded while 246 of 20’s and 210 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1617 of 20’s and 1705 of 40’s loaded containers while 253 of 20’s and 423 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

As many as, 05 ships namely, Cypress, MT Bolan, Xin Guan Zhou, Virono Pride & Bow Neon berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Densa Puma, Msc AduV, Da Zi Yun, Southern Robin & Xin Beijing sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Clemens Schulte, Maersk Cabo Verde, IVS Windsor and Marangas Asclepius are left the port on today morning and three more ships, Limra, Charde and Sea Runner are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo throughput of 172,616 tonnes, comprising 145,841 tonnes imports cargo and 26,775 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,298 Containers (979 TEUs are Import and 1,319 TEUs are export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Sea Elegant, Nord Anthem and MSC ADU-V & another ship, Cosco America carrying Chemicals, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL, PIBT and QICT on Thursday, 25th January, while two container ships, APL California and Maersk Atlanta are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday 26th January-2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024