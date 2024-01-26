AIRLINK 61.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
BOP 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.96%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
DGKC 75.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.23%)
FCCL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.95%)
FFBL 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.55%)
FFL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.73%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.11%)
HBL 115.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 115.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.05%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.84%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.48%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 135.31 Decreased By ▼ -9.19 (-6.36%)
PAEL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.34%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.06%)
PPL 118.28 Decreased By ▼ -8.42 (-6.65%)
PRL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.62%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.41%)
SEARL 51.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.31%)
SNGP 71.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.51%)
SSGC 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.39%)
TPLP 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 76.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.05%)
UNITY 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,604 Decreased By -88.2 (-1.32%)
BR30 23,214 Decreased By -771.8 (-3.22%)
KSE100 64,298 Decreased By -524.4 (-0.81%)
KSE30 21,699 Decreased By -208 (-0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-26

Gold prices move up slightly

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2024 04:58am

BENGALURU: Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, helped by a slight fall in the dollar, while investors awaited more US economic data and the European Central Bank’s (ECB) policy decision.

Spot gold were up 0.2% to $2,015.51 per ounce by 1241 GMT. US gold futures remained unchanged at $2,015.70. The dollar index slipped 0.1%, making greenback-priced gold more appealing to holders of other currencies.

“The rate cut expectations have somewhat slowed as we came into the year with elevated or high expectations, and that has left the markets exposed to disappointments,” said Ole Hansen, Saxo Bank’s head of commodity strategy.

“For now, gold is being left a little bit on its own because the market simply needs more data to judge whether the market is at risk of a deeper correction or whether this level around the $2,000 is strong enough to support the market in the short term.” Hansen added. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets widely expect the Federal Reserve to hold rates unchanged at its policy meeting on Jan. 30-31 and have pared back the timing of the first interest rate cut.

The ECB is scheduled to announce its policy decision at 1315 GMT. While the central bank is expected to keep rates steady, investors will be looking out for comments from President Christine Lagarde. The first reading of fourth-quarter US GDP is due at 1330 GMT and the personal consumption expenditure data on Friday are also on the radar, for more cues on the Fed’s rate cut plans.

Data on Wednesday showed that the US economy began 2024 on a positive note, with economic activity increasing in January and inflation starting to ease. Spot silver rose 0.9% to $22.85 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.2% to $897.08, and palladium edged up 0.1% to $964.01.

Gold Gold Prices

Gold prices move up slightly

CCoE meets today to negotiate with baggasse power plants

Turkish firm wants probe into ‘Lot-1 affair’

Two ‘innovative’power sector plans fail to attract MoF support

Investment roadmap of PIACL: FA presents business plan

PM urges Al-Jomaih Group to invest in alternative energy

Hunger stalks the entire Gaza Strip

ECB keeps rates unchanged

Armed, civil armed forces personnel: ECP issues ‘code of conduct’

SC highlights criticality of intra-party polls

Withdrawal of approval of non-NPO status: LHC upholds order of LTO Lahore

Read more stories