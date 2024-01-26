AIRLINK 61.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
Markets Print 2024-01-26

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 26 Jan, 2024 04:58am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (January 25, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 24-01-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        19,500        235        19,735        19,735          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           20,898        252        21,150        21,150          NIL
===========================================================================

