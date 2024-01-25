Emirates NBD posts 65% profit jump in 2023

DUBAI: Emirates NBD, Dubai’s biggest bank by assets, posted on Thursday a 65% increase in full-year profit, as asset growth, a steady low-cost funding base and higher transaction volumes boosted overall income.

The lender said in a statement that profit in 2023 rose to 21.5 billion dirhams ($5.85 billion) from 13 billion a year earlier, while total assets grew 16% to 863 billion dirhams.

Emirates NBD said it would propose a dividend of 120 fils per share.