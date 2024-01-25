AIRLINK 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
BOP 6.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.54%)
DFML 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
DGKC 76.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.89%)
FCCL 19.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
FFBL 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.46%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
HBL 116.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.74%)
HUBC 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.42%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.99%)
MLCF 38.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.47%)
OGDC 141.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.28%)
PAEL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PPL 120.98 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-4.51%)
PRL 28.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
PTC 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.04%)
SEARL 52.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.11%)
SNGP 72.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.01%)
SSGC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.76%)
TPLP 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.12%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
BR100 6,661 Decreased By -30.5 (-0.46%)
BR30 23,563 Decreased By -422.2 (-1.76%)
KSE100 64,737 Decreased By -85 (-0.13%)
KSE30 21,875 Decreased By -32.3 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Emirates NBD posts 65% profit jump in 2023

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2024 11:13am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: Emirates NBD, Dubai’s biggest bank by assets, posted on Thursday a 65% increase in full-year profit, as asset growth, a steady low-cost funding base and higher transaction volumes boosted overall income.

The lender said in a statement that profit in 2023 rose to 21.5 billion dirhams ($5.85 billion) from 13 billion a year earlier, while total assets grew 16% to 863 billion dirhams.

Gulf markets end mixed; Qatar snaps 7-day winning streak

Emirates NBD said it would propose a dividend of 120 fils per share.

Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD posts 65% profit jump in 2023

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Solar PV projects under G2G mode: PM allows PD to seek approval of summary from Cabinet

Getting power from Cat–III wind projects: KE links setting up of infrastructure to Nepra’s nod

Disco consumers: NTDC seeks Nepra’s help to recover Rs41.5bn

Auction for MTBs: 62bps ‘surprise’ drop in cut-off yield

Oil rises on US crude stock draw, China stimulus hopes

LCI’s profit-after-tax jumps 88% in Oct-Dec

ECP accuses LGs of ‘facilitating’ candidates, warns of ‘stern’ action

Govt picks Rs87bn thru Sukuk auction

PARCO pipeline: Customs unearths ‘tunnel’ dug for stealing diesel

Read more stories