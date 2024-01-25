AIRLINK 64.16 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.25%)
BOP 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
DFML 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.8%)
DGKC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.07%)
FCCL 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.26%)
FFBL 29.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
FFL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HBL 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
HUBC 117.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 39.35 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.81%)
OGDC 148.21 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.57%)
PAEL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 126.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PRL 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
PTC 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
SEARL 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.66%)
SNGP 73.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.69%)
SSGC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.28%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 78.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
UNITY 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,725 Increased By 33 (0.49%)
BR30 24,055 Increased By 69.7 (0.29%)
KSE100 65,130 Increased By 307.8 (0.47%)
KSE30 22,041 Increased By 134.5 (0.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Telco FDI in 1HFY24

BR Research Published January 25, 2024 Updated January 25, 2024 08:53am

The FDI in the telecom sector has been falling continuously after the spike in FY20 when 3G/4G came to the country. The declining trend has gone from the high of $623 million in net FDI in FY20 to negative $222 million in FY23. As per the latest data on the central bank’s website, the FDI in the telecom sector stood at a net outflow of $99 million for 1HFY24. This comprised of only $12 million in inflows and $111 million in outflows – although on a year-on-year basis, there was a decline in outflows for the 1HFY24.

FDI in the country has been on sluggish as the economy has been unable to recuperate after the recent economic collapse. And as such, all sectors have been facing challenges in showing growth. Telecom sector has also been under duress. The sector’s share in total (miniscule) FDI in the country has fluctuated between 25 percent and minus 28 percent over the last decade. From the high of 24 percent in FY20, telecom sector’s share in total FDI has come down to 14 percent in FY23. This share stood at around 12 percent in 1HFY24.

Even before the recent macroeconomic turmoil that has extended over the last couple of years, and the COVID slowdown before that, the investment landscape particularly of the telcos has not been yielding. Besides the major frequency spectrum auction, there has been no sectoral development measures and hence FDI in the sector has remained weak. Certain other factors also act as roadblocks in attracting further investment in the telecom sector. The cost of doing business is significantly up. Besides the economy-side challenges like higher corporate taxes and interest rates, structural challenges and political instability, foreign investors especially the OICCI has plead the government of Pakistan to decouple the prices of telecom spectrum from USD. Currently, the telecom license fee is denominated in US Dollar, and their plea came in light of the volatility in currency.

FDI telecom sector economic collapse

Telco FDI in 1HFY24

Solar PV projects under G2G mode: PM allows PD to seek approval of summary from Cabinet

Getting power from Cat–III wind projects: KE links setting up of infrastructure to Nepra’s nod

Disco consumers: NTDC seeks Nepra’s help to recover Rs41.5bn

Auction for MTBs: 62bps ‘surprise’ drop in cut-off yield

ECP accuses LGs of ‘facilitating’ candidates, warns of ‘stern’ action

Govt picks Rs87bn thru Sukuk auction

Petroleum concession deals, exploration licences signed

PARCO pipeline: Customs unearths ‘tunnel’ dug for stealing diesel

Appointment of ATIR chief, judicial members: LHC DB suspends its single-member bench’s judgment

Sale of natural gas: Ogra grants licence to SSGC’s subsidiary

Read more stories