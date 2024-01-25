PTA drafts framework for Mobile Virtual Network Operator services

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has drafted a framework for Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) services envisioning further growth of the telecom sector by providing opportunities for new investments.

The MVNO is an operator that does not own any spectrum; instead, MVNOs have commercial arrangements with conventional Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) for the provision of Mobile Communication Services and Next Generation Mobile Services to their own customers.

The PTA has invited comments/feedback on the draft framework for MVNO services.

This framework allows MVNO services in Pakistan in the light of clause 9.11.1 of Telecommunications Policy 2015.

An MNO shall be allowed to make commercial agreements with single/multiple MVNOs. Further, an MVNO shall also be allowed to make commercial agreements with single/multiple MNOs. The agreement between MNO and MVNO will define the scope of operations of MVNO; however, the scope of operations shall remain in line with MVNO models.

A brief description of the MVNO models is as under: (a). Reseller: The MVNO will be allowed to use its own brand name, marketing strategies and sales however will only be allowed to market the services being offered/provided by parent MNO and will not be allowed to install any radio or core network equipment (b). Service Provider: The MVNO will be allowed to use its own brand name, marketing strategies, customer care and billing however will only be allowed to market the services being offered/provided by parent MNO and will not be allowed to install any radio or core network equipment. (c). Enhanced Service Provider: This category of MVNO may provide its own customized services in addition to the services provided by parent MNO and will use its own brand name and marketing strategy. This category may install telecom network elements restricted to its own model. (d). Full MVNO: A full MVNO will be allowed to provide all type of services as provided by MNO’s which include branding, marketing and install its own core network elements except access network elements.

MNO and MVNO shall jointly submit to the Authority, technical and business plan along with draft commercial agreement between MNO and MVNO as per the checklist. The applicant shall be granted MVNO license after fulfillment of all codal formalities.

MVNOs shall be allowed to install their own network elements depending upon the scope of operations agreed as per the agreement with parent MNO duly approved by the Authority. Further, the agreement once approved by PTA shall not be changed by any party without prior approval of PTA.

Quality of Service shall be the sole responsibility of MVNO. Since MVNO shall hold its own brand name, consumer ownership and market its own SIMs, it must ensure that its users receive good quality of service as per benchmarks set by PTA. MVNO while entering into an agreement with MNO(s) shall look into this aspect and individual responsibilities in this regard should clearly be pronounced in the document.

MVNO shall be responsible to fulfill the National Security requirements. Appropriate clauses will be included in the agreement to ensure efficient resolution of issues related to security, Lawful Interception (LI), data records etc. and terms and conditions for activation/ de-activation of SIMs as set by PTA and its amendments thereto, prior to commencement of its commercial services.

Once an MVNO commences its services, the MNO shall provide service to MVNO without interruption. Also, the parent MNOs shall not degrade, suspend, discontinue or terminate any service provided to MVNO or take any measures which effect the delivery of service to MVNO without prior approval of PTA. Similarly, MVNO shall not stop provision of services to its customers without at least a three months’ notice and prior approval from PTA.

As MVNO will hold the ownership of its customers, it will be responsible for making necessary arrangements to facilitate them. The MVNO shall address the complaints of its own users and for this purpose shall establish at least one customer care centre in each city of its operation and a 24/7 nationwide helpline.

MVNO shall be required to take action against its customer related to its services as required under the prevailing law. MVNO shall be responsible for the resolution of billing or other disputes with its customers as per its scope. The MVNO shall submit its Code of Commercial Practice and Standard Contract of Service to PTA for approval and shall follow the same in true letter and spirit. MVNO shall ensure necessary safeguards are in place to abide by PTA’s DIRBS and loss/stolen device requirements.

