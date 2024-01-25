Shah Khawar assumes powers of PCB chairman

LAHORE: Shah Khawar, advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Election Commissioner of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has assumed the powers of Chairman PCB.

As per the notification dated 23rd January 2024 from the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry and by virtue of Article 7(2) of the PCB Constitution the Election Commissioner is vested with the powers of Chairman PCB. Sources revealed that the PCB chairman elections are expected to be held in February.

