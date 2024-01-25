AIRLINK 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (7.5%)
BOP 6.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DFML 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.29%)
DGKC 75.72 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.95%)
FCCL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.9%)
FFBL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.36%)
FFL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 115.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.23%)
HUBC 117.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 38.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.41%)
OGDC 145.87 Increased By ▲ 9.37 (6.86%)
PAEL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.98%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PPL 127.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.67%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
PTC 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.69%)
SEARL 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 73.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.29%)
SSGC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.33%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.16%)
UNITY 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 6,679 Increased By 27.1 (0.41%)
BR30 23,916 Increased By 193.5 (0.82%)
KSE100 64,822 Increased By 368.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 21,907 Increased By 154.6 (0.71%)
Gold slips on strong US data

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2024 04:23am

BENGALURU: Gold eased on Wednesday after data showed strong US business activity, even as a weakened dollar limited losses, while investors looked ahead to more economic indicators to assess when the Federal Reserve might first cut interest rates.

Spot gold was down 0.3% to $2,021.99 per ounce at 10:05 a.m. ET (1505 GMT). US gold futures were down 0.1% to $2,023.40. “Gold prices are pretty insulated from a hawkish repricing in rates markets, because there are signs that investors are historically under-positioned in gold despite markets expecting an imminent start to the Fed’s cutting cycle,” said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities. US business activity picked up in January and inflation appeared to abate, an S&P Global survey showed.

A strong US economy and pushback from central bank officials is leading some investors to rethink their bets on how quickly the Fed will cut rates this year. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, markets expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged at its Jan. 30-31 policy meeting and have pushed back the timeframe of the first interest rate cut.

The dollar slipped 0.5% against its rivals, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for overseas buyers, while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields also edged lower. “China is putting together a more comprehensive package to stem the pervasively pessimistic sentiment that has plagued their markets for months which is weighing on the broad US dollar,” Ghali added.

China’s central bank announced a deep cut to bank reserves that will inject about $140 billion of cash into the banking system. Investors are now focusing on the fourth-quarter advance US GDP estimates on Thursday, and personal consumption expenditure data on Friday. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Spot silver rose 1.1% to $22.67 per ounce, platinum was up 0.3% to $903.13, and palladium rose 0.8% to $955.87.

