Police officers on minority quota to be recruited in Sindh

KARACHI: Police officers will be recruited under the minority quota on the available vacancies of minorities in the Sindh Police Department.

For the first time in the country's history, over 700 officers from the minority community are being appointed to higher positions in the civil services across the country. A special CSS exam has already been held for minorities, the results of which are awaited.

As per details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Rifat Mukhtar Raja and One-man Commission on Minority Rights Chief Dr Shoaib Suddle held a meeting with police officers at the Central Police Office regarding the implementation of the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding the protection of the rights of minorities.

The meeting was told that for the protection of the places of worship of the minorities a special force consisting of police officers and Jawans will also be part of the police, soon.

In the meeting, Suddle was given detailed information regarding the implementation of the Supreme Court's decision regarding the protection of the rights of minorities.

IG Sindh Rifat Mukhtar Raja said that the Sindh Police is always diligent in its responsibilities of serving and protecting the public without discrimination. For us, like other people, the minority community is also prioritised and respected.

However, Suddle highlighted the aims and objectives of the commission and emphasised on the implementation of the decisions of the Supreme Court regarding the rights of minorities and said that it is impossible to achieve peace and order without providing protection to the minorities.

All district police officers should ensure the setting up of special desks for minority issues in the respective districts. It is also mandatory to form a special investigation team consisting of minority officers.

In order to deal with the minority community’s complaints, he asked to arrange meetings with them on a weekly or monthly basis.

DIGs Special Branch, CIA, Zonal DIGs and District SSPs Karachi, AIG Operation, Admin were present in the meeting, while DIGs of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, district SSPs participated through video link.

