Met Office forecasts dense fog across country

Recorder Report Published 25 Jan, 2024 04:23am

KARACHI: The persistent thick fog is not leaving the horizons of the country's plains yet, as the Met Office on Wednesday again urged the citizens to exercise caution.

Dense fog is expected to blanket Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh, as it is likely to grip the plain areas for another day.

The unrelenting cold, coupled with low daytime temperatures, is expected to prolong the dreary weather. Residents should remain alert to the unfriendly conditions.

Over the next 24 hours: Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most areas of the country with partly cloudy in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. However, light rain and snow are expected at few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the night hours.

Over the past 24 hours: Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold over northern parts and north Balochistan.

Dense fog with smog gripped Islamabad, Pothohar region, plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

The day's lowest temperatures were recorded in Leh ranging to minus 12, Skardu minus 10, Kalam, Gilgit, Astore minus 7 each, Kalat and Gupis minus 5, each, Chitral and Mirkhani minus 4 each, Bunji, Dir, Hunza, Parachinar, Rawalakot and Quetta minus 3 each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

