AIRLINK 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (7.5%)
BOP 6.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DFML 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.29%)
DGKC 75.72 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.95%)
FCCL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.9%)
FFBL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.36%)
FFL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 115.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.23%)
HUBC 117.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 38.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.41%)
OGDC 145.87 Increased By ▲ 9.37 (6.86%)
PAEL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.98%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PPL 127.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.67%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
PTC 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.69%)
SEARL 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 73.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.29%)
SSGC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.33%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.16%)
UNITY 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 6,679 Increased By 27.1 (0.41%)
BR30 23,916 Increased By 193.5 (0.82%)
KSE100 64,822 Increased By 368.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 21,907 Increased By 154.6 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zverev stuns Alcaraz to set up Australian Open semi with Medvedev

AFP Published 24 Jan, 2024 08:01pm

MELBOURNE: Alexander Zverev stunned dynamic Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the early hours of Thursday to surge into an Australian Open semi-final against Daniil Medvedev, weathering a big fightback from the world number two.

The German sixth seed eventually prevailed 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena to make the last four at a Grand Slam for the seventh time.

Zverev, still searching for a breakthrough major title, will meet Medvedev next after the Russian third seed battled past Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in five gruelling sets.

‘Trapped’ Djokovic feels heat at Australian Open as he reaches semis

But he had to dig deep to get past Alcaraz, who was 2-5 down in the third set and seemingly out for the count.

“I’m playing one of the best players in the world, especially over the last two years … he’s won two Grand Slams,” said Zverev.

“When you’re up 6-1, 6-3, 5-2, you start thinking, ‘we’re all human, and it’s a great honour to play against guys like this’ and when you’re so close to winning your brain starts going and it’s not always helpful.

“But I’m happy that I fought back quite well in the fourth set and didn’t let go.”

The 26-year-old last made the semis in Melbourne in 2020 and has only once been to a Grand Slam final, when he lost the 2020 US Open decider to Dominic Thiem despite holding a 2-0 lead.

Before meeting Zverev, Alcaraz had only dropped one set and a single service game and had spent five hours less on court than the German.

But he did not know what had hit him in the opening set, with an ultra-aggressive Zverev ripping through it in 29 minutes, getting 16 of 18 first serves in play and winning 14 of those points.

The Spaniard refocused and was more authoritative in the second set, hitting his groundstrokes and getting to the net.

But Zverev saved two break points in the sixth game then swooped in the next game, coming to the net for a winner to move 4-3 ahead and breaking again to take the set.

A shellshocked Alcaraz struggled to find a way back, with a double fault gifting the German a third break point, which he converted to pull 3-1 clear in the third set.

Zverev moved 5-2 ahead and it looked all over when he served for the match at 5-4, but the Spaniard flicked a switch and produced some sensational tennis to break for the first time.

It went to a tiebreak and with the crowd roaring him on Alcaraz took it to a fourth set.

Zverev appeared exhausted, but he found another wind and forced errors from Alcaraz for a crucial break and a 5-4 lead in the fourth and this time made no mistake serving for the match.

Australian Open Alexander Zverev

Zverev stuns Alcaraz to set up Australian Open semi with Medvedev

Govt executes petroleum concession agreement, exploration licences with E&Ps

Rupee registers 6th successive gain, settles at 279.67 against US dollar

Only two-state solution can end Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Pakistan urges UN

Plan for one-month Gaza truce makes progress, Israeli aggression continues in Khan Younis

Merry-run continues at PSX as oil/gas sector attracts attention

COAS says 'negative propaganda' on social media creates uncertainty and hopelessness

ECP to take strict action against govt officials helping candidates’ campaign

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax plunges 82% in Oct-Dec

Saudi Arabia prepares to open first alcohol store for diplomats

Oil steadies near $80 as China announces stimulus

Read more stories