AIRLINK 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (7.5%)
BOP 6.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DFML 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.29%)
DGKC 75.72 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.95%)
FCCL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.9%)
FFBL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.36%)
FFL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 115.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.23%)
HUBC 117.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 38.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.41%)
OGDC 145.87 Increased By ▲ 9.37 (6.86%)
PAEL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.98%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PPL 127.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.67%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
PTC 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.69%)
SEARL 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 73.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.29%)
SSGC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.33%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.16%)
UNITY 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 6,679 Increased By 27.1 (0.41%)
BR30 23,916 Increased By 193.5 (0.82%)
KSE100 64,822 Increased By 368.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 21,907 Increased By 154.6 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper hits 3-week high on China stimulus, weaker dollar

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2024 04:34pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: London copper prices rose to a three-week high on Wednesday on reinforced hopes of more stimulus measures from top metals consumer China, after it cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.9% at $8,566 per metric ton by 1052 GMT after hitting its highest since Jan. 2 of $8,583, breaking above the 21-day moving average’s resistance level of $8,443.

“Industrial metals extended gains as China unveiled a plan to cut reserve requirement ratio for banks. Hopes for more stimulus from Beijing are also supporting,” said Ewa Manthey at ING.

The U.S. dollar weakened, making greenback-priced commodities more attractive for buyers using other currencies, while daily LME data showed a decline in copper stocks, providing additional support.

Benchmark LME aluminium was up 1.0% at $2,250 after touching its Jan. 8 high of $2,268, as traders continued to gauge risks of potential European Union import sanctions on major producer Russia.

Copper strides higher on hopes for more stimulus in China

Poland and the Baltic states called for the EU to ban Russian aluminium and liquefied natural gas imports over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, a Polish official told Reuters on Tuesday.

“This could potentially lead the LME to reopen the debate over whether it should ban deliveries of Russian metal (to the LME-registered warehouses),” Manthey said.

The share of available aluminium stocks of Russian origin in LME-registered warehouses was at 90.4% in December.

LME zinc climbed 1.6% to $2,560.5 a ton, lead fell 0.3% to $2,161.5, tin climbed 0.8% to $26,455 and nickel rose 0.4% to $16,370.

Near-term supply of LME lead is getting tighter, as implied by the discount of cash contract to the three-month contract shrinking to $0.9 a ton as of Tuesday market close from $33.5 a week ago.

Copper copper import LME copper copper market copper price

Copper hits 3-week high on China stimulus, weaker dollar

Rupee registers 6th successive gain, settles at 279.67 against US dollar

Only two-state solution can end Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Pakistan urges UN

Plan for one-month Gaza truce makes progress, Israeli aggression continues in Khan Younis

UK’s Cameron to raise concerns over Gaza death toll on Israel visit

Merry-run continues at PSX as oil/gas sector attracts attention

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax plunges 82% in Oct-Dec

Oil steadies near $80 as China announces stimulus

SBP to launch platform for FX interbank market

‘Deemed income’ on immovable properties: SC asks HCs to decide the matter expeditiously

PMUs in Discos: Cabinet throws PD’s plan into trash bin

Read more stories