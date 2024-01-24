AIRLINK 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (7.5%)
BOP 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
CNERGY 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.56%)
DFML 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.57%)
DGKC 75.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.31%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.06%)
FFBL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.6%)
FFL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.06%)
HBL 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
HUBC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
KEL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.57%)
OGDC 146.74 Increased By ▲ 10.24 (7.5%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.75%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
PPL 129.35 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.99%)
PRL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.03%)
PTC 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.43%)
SEARL 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
SNGP 73.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
SSGC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.92%)
TRG 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
UNITY 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
BR100 6,708 Increased By 56.4 (0.85%)
BR30 24,091 Increased By 369 (1.56%)
KSE100 64,881 Increased By 427.1 (0.66%)
KSE30 21,946 Increased By 194.1 (0.89%)
Markets

FTSE 100 gains as China pledges aid sentiment, EasyJet climbs

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2024 03:04pm

The UK’s blue-chip index rose on Wednesday, lifted by China-exposed stocks following measures by the central bank to support the economy, while shares in Easyjet jumped after the airline forecast a smaller loss.

Miners, including Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore climbed between 2.1% and 4.0% after China’s central bank governor said it will cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves from Feb. 5, bolstering efforts to shore up a fragile economic recovery.

Asia-exposed financial firms Standard Chartered and Prudential rose nearly 2% each, while luxury firm Burberry added 1.5%.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.5% by 0814 GMT, while domestically oriented FTSE 250 index added 0.4%.

Broader European markets also got a boost from upbeat earnings reports after New York’s S&P 500 closed at a record high for the third consecutive session on Tuesday.

FTSE 100 extends gains for fourth day as miners rise

EasyJet advanced 5.4% after the airline operator said it expected smaller losses in the first half of the year, despite a direct hit of about 40 million pounds ($50.80 million) from the conflict in the Middle East.

Endeavour Mining rallied 6.8% after Liberum upgraded its stock to “buy” from “sell.”

