AIRLINK 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (7.5%)
BOP 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
CNERGY 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.56%)
DFML 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.57%)
DGKC 75.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.31%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.06%)
FFBL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.6%)
FFL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.06%)
HBL 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
HUBC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
KEL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.57%)
OGDC 146.74 Increased By ▲ 10.24 (7.5%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.75%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
PPL 129.35 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.99%)
PRL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.03%)
PTC 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.43%)
SEARL 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
SNGP 73.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
SSGC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.92%)
TRG 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
UNITY 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
BR100 6,708 Increased By 56.4 (0.85%)
BR30 24,091 Increased By 369 (1.56%)
KSE100 64,881 Increased By 427.1 (0.66%)
KSE30 21,946 Increased By 194.1 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel troops demolish Palestinian home in West Bank

AFP Published 24 Jan, 2024 02:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NABLUS: Israeli troops on Wednesday blew up the home of a Palestinian accused of assisting in the killing of four Israelis near a settlement in the occupied West Bank in June, witnesses said.

Basil Shehadeh was arrested on suspicion of helping two other Palestinians carry out the deadly shooting at a petrol station near Eli settlement in the northern occupied West Bank.

The attackers, Muhannad Shehadeh and Khaled Sabah, were killed by Israeli forces while their alleged accomplice was arrested.

Plan for one-month Gaza truce makes progress, Israeli aggression continues in Khan Younis

Troops stormed the village of Orif overnight and surrounded Basil Shehadeh’s house, witnesses said.

“The family were evacuated from the three-storey building, then the second floor of the building was blown up,” village council secretary Adel al-Amer told AFP.

The Israeli military confirmed it had demolished Basil’s house overnight.

“This demolition followed the destruction of the residences belonging to other terrorists involved in the same attack,” the army told AFP in a statement.

Israel routinely demolishes the homes of Palestinians accused of carrying out attacks, arguing that such measures act as a deterrent while critics say it amounts to collective punishment.

US military strikes two Houthi anti-ship missiles in Yemen

The shooting near Eli settlement was carried out on June 20 last year, a day after Israeli forces launched a deadly raid on the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Israel has occupied the occupied West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.

Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, the territory is now home to around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.

Violence has flared in the occupied West Bank since the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas group triggered war in Gaza.

More than 360 people have been killed by Israeli troops and settlers, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah.

MENA Israeli forces Jenin Hamas group Israel Gaza conflict Gaza war Gaza hostages Israeli strikes on Gaza Israeli occupied West Bank Muhannad Shehadeh Khaled Sabah

Israel troops demolish Palestinian home in West Bank

SBP to launch platform for FX interbank market

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Plan for one-month Gaza truce makes progress, Israeli aggression continues in Khan Younis

UK’s Cameron to raise concerns over Gaza death toll on Israel visit

Merry-run continues at PSX as oil/gas sector attracts attention

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax plunges 82% in Oct-Dec

Oil prices wobble amid weak demand, sturdy dollar

‘Deemed income’ on immovable properties: SC asks HCs to decide the matter expeditiously

PMUs in Discos: Cabinet throws PD’s plan into trash bin

Mine mouth Thar coal project: SECMC wants to extend support for KE offtake

Read more stories