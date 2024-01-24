AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
OGDCL announces oil discovery at Sono-9 well in Hyderabad

Press Release Published 24 Jan, 2024 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced that the development well Sono-9 in Sono Development & Production Lease (D&P.L) has been successfully tested, completed, and brought into the production stream using OGDCL’s in-house expertise.

The well was drilled to a depth of 2350 meters, targeting the hydrocarbon potential in the Upper Sand (1B) of the Lower Goru formation. OGDCL holds a 100 percent stake as the operator in Sono D&P.L. Sono-9 well is located in district Hyderabad, Sindh.

It is pertinent to mention that Sono-9 is the first well to be directly completed with Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP) after due diligence through well logging and pressure testing. During testing, the well produced 1850 BPD Oil.

OGDCL is implementing cutting-edge artificial lifting technology of ESP, and seven wells have been equipped with the ESP technology, resulting in a noteworthy improvement in production levels.

