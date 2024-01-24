Humanitarian aid stuck at port: PRCS appeals for waiver of demurrage

KARACHI: A consignment of Pakistan Red Crescent Society containing vital humanitarian aid donated by the Egyptian Red Crescent Society has stuck at the Karachi port and due to unforeseen delays the demurrage charges have exceeded the value of the relief items.

The consignment of humanitarian aid includes tents, mattresses, hygiene kits, sheets, and blankets which were intended to provide critical assistance to individuals and communities in dire need of humanitarian aid.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society has urgently appealed for the waiver of demurrage charges on a consignment, containing vital humanitarian aid generously donated by the Egyptian Red Crescent Society.

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has said that despite successfully clearing all duties and taxes at the shipping company and port, unforeseen delays beyond PRCS’s control have led to the imposition of demurrage charges. Delay and detention certificates, granted by competitive authority validate the humanitarian nature and urgency of the consignment, as well as the circumstances causing the delay.

It is disheartening to note that the demurrage costs have exceeded the value of the relief items. PRCS emphasized the sole purpose of these goods is to alleviate the suffering of those affected by crises. The delay in clearance, coupled with demurrage charges, poses a significant challenge to fulfilling this mission.

PRCS appealed to the understanding and compassion of relevant authorities to recognize the unique circumstances surrounding this consignment. The organization is dedicated to ensuring that the donated goods reach their intended recipients without further hindrance.

“We understand the importance of adhering to shipping and port procedures, but we implore authorities to consider the humanitarian impact of our relief efforts. The demurrage charges, exceeding the value of the relief items, threaten our ability to provide essential aid promptly.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024