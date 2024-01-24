KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (January 23, 2024)
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 22-01-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG 19,500 235 19,735 19,235 +500/-
Equivalent
40 KGS 20,898 252 21,150 20,614 +536/-
===========================================================================
