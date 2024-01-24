AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.71%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
DFML 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.94%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.95%)
FFBL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.56%)
FFL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.59%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
HBL 116.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.18%)
HUBC 118.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.22%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.5%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
PPL 126.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-3.64%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.21%)
PTC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
SEARL 53.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.29%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.87%)
SSGC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.82%)
TPLP 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TRG 80.18 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.27%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,652 Increased By 73.3 (1.11%)
BR30 23,722 Increased By 174 (0.74%)
KSE100 64,454 Increased By 514.8 (0.81%)
KSE30 21,752 Increased By 151 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-01-24

9th Annual Deaf Reach Golf Tournament

Recorder Report Published 24 Jan, 2024 05:07am

KARACHI: Deaf Reach proudly hosted its 9th Annual Golf Tournament at the DHA Country and Golf Club (DACGC) in Karachi on January 21, 2024.

180 golf enthusiasts, with a total of 45 Flights, teed off to support the cause of Deaf education, with the generous sponsorship of KFC Pakistan as the tournament’s Platinum Sponsor, making it the biggest shotgun start tournament ever witnessed at the DACGC. The golfers community wholeheartedly came together to support this noble cause and enthusiastically participated in the tournament. All proceeds from the tournament go towards supporting the education and skills training of Deaf children enrolled in the eight Deaf Reach Schools and Colleges across Pakistan.

Notable Gold Sponsors for the tournament included Dubai Islamic Bank, Engro, Habib Metro Bank, IGI Life, Jubilee Insurance, and Pakistan Cables. Bank Alfalah, Alfalah Investments, and Emkay Lines extended their support as Silver Sponsors.

The winning team of the tournament was Team Mavericks, with Nadeem Iftikhar, Muhammad Qasim, Hamza Ghani, and Omar Intesar as part of the winning team. Additionally, the prestigious Hole-in-One award, which featured a Suzuki Swift, was won by Hasnain Nensey.

Richard Geary, Founder of Deaf Reach Schools Pakistan, expressed his gratitude to all the sponsors, players, and supporters, saying, â€œThis event and the funds raised are the result of many people contributing their time and support to make a real difference in the lives of the children whom we serve, our great thanks and appreciation to you all.â€

Deaf Reach works to empower Deaf children. It is the only branch network of schools for the Deaf in Pakistan, providing a full-circle solution of education, skills training, teacher development, and parent training, along with an active Job Placement program for Deaf youth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Golf Tournament deaf DACGC

9th Annual Deaf Reach Golf Tournament

PM welcomes investment of international companies

Hydropower project: PPIB conveys revised COD to NTDC

PMUs in Discos: Cabinet throws PD’s plan into trash bin

Mine mouth Thar coal project: SECMC wants to extend support for KE offtake

Deployment of army troops okayed: Inter-ministerial body on proposed FBR reforms formed

OIC denounces Ram Mandir inauguration

‘Deemed income’ on immovable properties: SC asks HCs to decide the matter expeditiously

KE, Hubco ink MoU to explore off-take of electricity

Baloch protesters call off sit-in

Plugging revenue leakages: LTO deploys officers at Sindh sugar mills

Read more stories