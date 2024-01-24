9th Annual Deaf Reach Golf Tournament

KARACHI: Deaf Reach proudly hosted its 9th Annual Golf Tournament at the DHA Country and Golf Club (DACGC) in Karachi on January 21, 2024.

180 golf enthusiasts, with a total of 45 Flights, teed off to support the cause of Deaf education, with the generous sponsorship of KFC Pakistan as the tournament’s Platinum Sponsor, making it the biggest shotgun start tournament ever witnessed at the DACGC. The golfers community wholeheartedly came together to support this noble cause and enthusiastically participated in the tournament. All proceeds from the tournament go towards supporting the education and skills training of Deaf children enrolled in the eight Deaf Reach Schools and Colleges across Pakistan.

Notable Gold Sponsors for the tournament included Dubai Islamic Bank, Engro, Habib Metro Bank, IGI Life, Jubilee Insurance, and Pakistan Cables. Bank Alfalah, Alfalah Investments, and Emkay Lines extended their support as Silver Sponsors.

The winning team of the tournament was Team Mavericks, with Nadeem Iftikhar, Muhammad Qasim, Hamza Ghani, and Omar Intesar as part of the winning team. Additionally, the prestigious Hole-in-One award, which featured a Suzuki Swift, was won by Hasnain Nensey.

Richard Geary, Founder of Deaf Reach Schools Pakistan, expressed his gratitude to all the sponsors, players, and supporters, saying, â€œThis event and the funds raised are the result of many people contributing their time and support to make a real difference in the lives of the children whom we serve, our great thanks and appreciation to you all.â€

Deaf Reach works to empower Deaf children. It is the only branch network of schools for the Deaf in Pakistan, providing a full-circle solution of education, skills training, teacher development, and parent training, along with an active Job Placement program for Deaf youth.

