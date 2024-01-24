AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
Health sector: Minister briefs governor about measures

Recorder Report Published 24 Jan, 2024 05:07am

LAHORE: Federal Health Minister Nadeem Jan called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House Lahore on Tuesday and held a detailed discussion about the measures taken in the health sector.

The governor appreciated the services rendered by Nadeem Jan and gave suggestions for reforming the system in view of misuse of health card in the past. He also emphasized the importance of alternative medicine.

The governor said that providing basic health facilities to the people is very important. He emphasized the situation is continuously improving due to the measures taken in the health sector. He said that Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) should also pay special attention to the cleanliness of infrastructure, kitchens, and washrooms of medical colleges, hospitals and student hostels.

Federal Health Minister Nadeem Jan informed the governor that revolutionary measures are being taken along with the policy of producing the basic ingredients of medicines at the local level in Pakistan.

Later, the governor while addressing the 19th Convocation of Lahore College for Women University urged the students to develop a penchant for knowledge, as the real success is one's character that guarantees success in life and hereafter. He said that the students should develop qualities like truthfulness, honesty and tolerance in their character. He emphasized that the students should inculcate the habit of gratitude in themselves, adding that they should be thankful to their parents and teachers for their vital role in their lives.

The governor said that Pakistan has a large youth population and strong family values. He said that between 2013 and 2018, the number of out-of-school children had gradually decreased, but after 2018, the number of out-of-school children had increased alarmingly, which is an issue that needs attention.

