Punjab tightens Quail hunting laws

LAHORE: In a recent move, the Punjab government has tightened Quail hunting regulations by restricting both the hunting days and the number of birds allowed per day.

This applies to both the Common Quail and Black Breasted (Rain) Quail, said a notification issued by the Governor Punjab.

Previously, hunting was allowed for 50 Common Quail daily throughout the week. The new amendment, issued by the Punjab Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Department under the Punjab Wildlife Act, reduces this significantly to a maximum of 12 birds per day, but only on Saturdays and Sundays. Similarly, Black Breasted Quail hunting, permitted earlier, is now limited to 6 birds per day exclusively on weekends from August 1st to September 30th.

Governor Punjab implemented these changes by amending the Act’s First Schedule with immediate effect. The department emphasizes that these restrictions aim to protect Quail populations in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024