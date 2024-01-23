AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.71%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
DFML 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.94%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.95%)
FFBL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.56%)
FFL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.59%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
HBL 116.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.18%)
HUBC 118.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.22%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.5%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
PPL 126.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-3.64%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.21%)
PTC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
SEARL 53.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.29%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.87%)
SSGC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.82%)
TPLP 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TRG 80.18 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.27%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,652 Increased By 73.3 (1.11%)
BR30 23,722 Increased By 174 (0.74%)
KSE100 64,454 Increased By 514.8 (0.81%)
KSE30 21,752 Increased By 151 (0.7%)
Bitcoin down 20% from post-ETF highs

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2024 07:26pm

LONDON: Bitcoin has fallen over one fifth since its peak earlier this month, hit after the United States approved its first spot bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF), as investors who had bought in expectation of the approval sold after the confirmation.

The world’s largest crypto currency was last at $38,900, down 20.6% from around $49,000 - the three-year high it hit on Jan. 11 in the wake of the decision by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to approve spot bitcoin ETFs.

Nearly $4 billion of funds have flowed into the new spot bitcoin ETFs, particularly to products operated by BlackRock and Fidelity, according to analysts at Deutsche Bank.

Spot bitcoin ETFs draw nearly $2 billion in first three days of trading

But, they said, $2.8 billion of those were accounted for by flows out of Grayscale - once a fund, now an ETF - which had previously dominated the regulated bitcoin investing market.

A further factor in bitcoin’s price decline was the sale of assets from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, Deutsche said.

Separately shares in Coinbase, the dominant U.S. crypto exchange, dipped around 4% in pre market trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to underweight from neutral, saying “the catalyst in bitcoin ETFs that has pushed the ecosystem out of its winter will disappoint market participants”.

Other crypto stocks are also under pressure.

bitcoin Cryptocurrency crypto crypto currency

