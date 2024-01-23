AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.71%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
DFML 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.94%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.95%)
FFBL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.56%)
FFL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.59%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
HBL 116.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.18%)
HUBC 118.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.22%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.5%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
PPL 126.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-3.64%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.21%)
PTC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
SEARL 53.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.29%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.87%)
SSGC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.82%)
TPLP 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TRG 80.18 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.27%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,652 Increased By 73.3 (1.11%)
BR30 23,722 Increased By 174 (0.74%)
KSE100 64,454 Increased By 514.8 (0.81%)
KSE30 21,752 Increased By 151 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bayern ‘falling well short of expectations’, says coach Tuchel

AFP Published 23 Jan, 2024 06:13pm

BERLIN: Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel admitted on Tuesday his side “are falling well short of our expectations” after a 1-0 home loss to Werder Bremen at the weekend.

Sunday’s loss left Bayern seven points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, although with a game in hand.

“We’re very positive but we’re falling well short of our expectations in matches,” Tuchel said ahead of Wednesday’s game against Union Berlin.

“We will continue to demand it until it works and we’re ready to show the desire to spark our fans. We’re below our expectations.

Benzema feels under ‘pressure’, wants to leave Saudi club: source close to club

“It’s not a case of simply flipping the switch… There’s a lot of room for improvement.”

Bremen had not beaten Bayern since 2008 before Sunday’s victory, a run which included 28 defeats and four draws.

Tuchel had been critical of Bayern’s performance in a 3-0 win over Hoffenheim to start the year and doubled down after the Bremen setback, saying the reigning Bundesliga champions “played like it didn’t matter”.

Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten Leverkusen have dropped just six of a possible 54 points this campaign, throwing down the gauntlet to Bayern who have won the past 11 Bundesliga titles.

“It’s not easy. We’re very aware of the state of play,” added Tuchel.

“It’s our job and it’s my responsibility to influence it.”

Bayern play at Leverkusen on February 10.

Wednesday’s match against Union was originally scheduled for early December but was postponed due to heavy snow in Munich.

Union, who have drawn three and lost five of their eight meetings with Bayern, sit in 15th, one place and three points above the relegation play-off spot.

Coach Nenad Bjelica said his side was wary of a strong Bayern reaction.

“We wanted to wake Bayern up, but Werder Bremen have done it. That’s definitely not ideal,” he said.

“They certainly won’t allow themselves to perform the same way.”

Thomas Tuchel Bayern

Bayern ‘falling well short of expectations’, says coach Tuchel

SBP’s monetary policy committee to meet on January 29

Rupee records 5th consecutive gain, settles at 279.79 against US dollar

KSE-100 extends gains as bullish trend continues after mixed start

Israel says 24 troops killed in Gaza, highest single-day toll

Inflation to remain elevated in January, could clock in at 27.9%: brokerage house

No mention of word ‘conspiracy’ in cypher, Asad Majeed tells court

SC reserves verdict on former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea

Fauji Foods sees turnaround, earns Rs605mn in 2023

Tax on ‘deemed income’: interim relief till February 19

Oil eases slightly on mixed supply cues, geopolitical tensions

Read more stories