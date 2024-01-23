AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.71%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
DFML 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.94%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.95%)
FFBL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.56%)
FFL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.59%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
HBL 116.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.18%)
HUBC 118.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.22%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.5%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
PPL 126.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-3.64%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.21%)
PTC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
SEARL 53.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.29%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.87%)
SSGC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.82%)
TPLP 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TRG 80.18 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.27%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,652 Increased By 73.3 (1.11%)
BR30 23,722 Increased By 174 (0.74%)
KSE100 64,454 Increased By 514.8 (0.81%)
KSE30 21,752 Increased By 151 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks, dollar diverge as oil drops

AFP Published January 23, 2024 Updated January 23, 2024 06:27pm

LONDON: Stock markets diverged and oil prices retreated Tuesday as Chinese officials reportedly mull action to bolster its flagging economy.

Hong Kong led a rally for Asian equities, while Europe’s main indices dipped, failing to benefit from another record finish Monday on Wall Street.

Oil prices fell back as markets continued to closely monitor fallout from the Gaza war, while the dollar was mixed versus main rivals.

“Positive sentiment appears to be clinging on, following continued optimism emanating from Wall Street about the prospects for a softer landing for the US economy,” said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

European stocks advance at open

Analysts are expecting the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates from March, while the European Central Bank, which holds a policy meeting Thursday, could begin easing this summer, its president Christine Lagarde said last week.

In Asia, the Hong Kong stock market closed up 2.6 percent and Shanghai also pushed higher after it emerged that Chinese Premier Li Qiang had called for more “forceful” measures to support China’s battered stocks, giving a shot in the arm to investor confidence.

Hong Kong has lost about 10 percent since the turn of the year and Shanghai more than seven percent on worries that officials are not doing enough to help the economy, which grew last year at its slowest pace since 1990, excluding the Covid pandemic years.

Authorities are looking at a raft of initiatives, Bloomberg reported, adding that policymakers were seeking to mobilise nearly $280 billion, mainly from the offshore accounts of state-owned enterprises.

“It sounds like something had been readied in response to the recent equity rout,” said Neo Wang at Evercore ISI.

“The market was poor enough to warrant such elevated attention – China cannot afford to see A-shares sinking toward the Lunar New Year holidays.”

Tokyo edged down on profit-taking after a surge in recent weeks pushed the Nikkei to three-decade highs. The Bank of Japan held off tightening monetary policy, as expected, and gave no clues about a timetable for a hawkish pivot from its ultra-loose position.

Investors were also gearing up for the release of corporate earnings, with market titans including Procter & Gamble, Tesla, IBM, Intel and Netflix due to report this week.

Key figures around 1130 GMT

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,467.97 points

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.4 percent at 7,382.32

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.1 percent at 16,659.74

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.4 percent at 4,463.98

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 percent at 36,517.57 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.6 percent at 15,353.98 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 2,770.98 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 0.4 percent at 38,001.81 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0864 from $1.0885 on Monday

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 148.00 yen from 148.13 yen

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2706 from $1.2708

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.52 pence from 85.63 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.9 percent at $74.10 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.9 percent at $79.35 per barrel

Europe's stock markets

Stocks, dollar diverge as oil drops

SBP’s monetary policy committee to meet on January 29

Rupee records 5th consecutive gain, settles at 279.79 against US dollar

KSE-100 extends gains as bullish trend continues after mixed start

Israel says 24 troops killed in Gaza, highest single-day toll

Inflation to remain elevated in January, could clock in at 27.9%: brokerage house

No mention of word ‘conspiracy’ in cypher, Asad Majeed tells court

SC reserves verdict on former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea

Fauji Foods sees turnaround, earns Rs605mn in 2023

Tax on ‘deemed income’: interim relief till February 19

Oil eases slightly on mixed supply cues, geopolitical tensions

Read more stories