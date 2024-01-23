AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.23%)
CNERGY 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.17%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
DGKC 74.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.56%)
FCCL 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.06%)
FFBL 30.36 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.78%)
FFL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.29%)
GGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.86%)
HBL 116.20 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.34%)
HUBC 118.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
MLCF 38.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
OGDC 136.30 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.07%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
PIBTL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.39%)
PPL 127.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-2.7%)
PRL 29.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5%)
PTC 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.58%)
SEARL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.9%)
SNGP 74.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.01%)
SSGC 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.61%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
TRG 80.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (5.07%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,667 Increased By 88.8 (1.35%)
BR30 23,836 Increased By 287.8 (1.22%)
KSE100 64,623 Increased By 684.1 (1.07%)
KSE30 21,833 Increased By 231.4 (1.07%)
Several wounded in missile attacks on Kyiv, Kharkiv: authorities

AFP Published 23 Jan, 2024 11:50am

KYIV: Missile attacks on Tuesday on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the eastern city of Kharkiv wounded several people, including children, officials said.

“According to preliminary data, children received shrapnel injuries and one woman was also injured,” in Kharkiv, said Sergiy Bolvinov, head of the Kharkiv region’s investigative department.

“As a result of the morning shelling, we have a complete destruction of a section of an apartment building. Now the rescuers are trying to dismantle the rubble in order to find people under it,” Kharkiv’s mayor said.

17 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Separately, authorities in Kyiv said at least two people were injured in shelling.

“So far, one victim has been hospitalised by medics in Solomyanskyi district”, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

