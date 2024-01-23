AIRLINK 57.71 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (6.48%)
Malaysia keeps February crude palm oil export duty at 8%

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2024 10:17am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has maintained its February export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and lowered its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Tuesday.

The world’s second largest palm exporter calculated a reference price of 3,571.39 ringgit ($754.57) per metric ton for February.

The January reference price was 3,679.50 ringgit a ton.

Malaysian palm oil slips

The export tax structure starts at 3% for crude palm oil in a range of 2,250 ringgit to 2,400 ringgit a ton.

The maximum tax rate is set at 8% when prices exceed 3,450 ringgit a ton.

