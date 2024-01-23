AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.71%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
DFML 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.94%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.95%)
FFBL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.56%)
FFL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.59%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
HBL 116.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.18%)
HUBC 118.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.22%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.5%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
PPL 126.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-3.64%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.21%)
PTC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
SEARL 53.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.29%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.87%)
SSGC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.82%)
TPLP 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TRG 80.18 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.27%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,645 Increased By 66.7 (1.01%)
BR30 23,663 Increased By 114.7 (0.49%)
KSE100 64,454 Increased By 514.8 (0.81%)
KSE30 21,752 Increased By 151 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil eases slightly on mixed supply cues, geopolitical tensions

Reuters Published January 23, 2024 Updated January 23, 2024 04:32pm

LONDON: Oil prices eased slightly on Tuesday as traders weighed simmering geopolitical tensions in several regions with supply outages in the U.S. and returning production in Libya.

Brent crude futures lost 31 cents, or 0.39%, to $79.75 a barrel by 1019 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) shed 33 cents, or 0.44%, to $74.43 a barrel.

Brent slipped back below $80 a barrel after settling above the threshold on Monday for the first time since Dec. 26.

Prices had risen by around 2% on Monday after a Ukrainian drone strike on Novatek’s Ust-Luga Baltic fuel export terminal near Russia’s second city St Petersburg raised supply concerns.

“The attack … is a timely reminder that a bigger, more influential war is still raging on,” said PVM analyst John Evans.

Oil rises as conflicts, weather tighten

Tensions also rose in the Middle East, where U.S. and British forces carried out a second joint round of strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen on Monday night.

In Libya, production at the 300,000 barrels per day Sharara oilfield restarted on Jan. 21 after the end of protests that had halted output since early this month.

But the returning supply could be offset by ongoing outages in the U.S. because of extreme cold weather. As much as 20% of North Dakota’s oil output was still shut in on Monday, the state’s pipeline authority said.

The weather-induced shutdowns over the last week could see a drop in crude inventories in Tuesday’s American Petroleum Institute (API) weekly report, PVM’s Evans added.

A Reuters poll suggested that U.S. crude oil inventories would fall by about 3 million barrels in the week to Jan. 19.

Crude Oil Brent crude Oil WTI crude oil

Oil eases slightly on mixed supply cues, geopolitical tensions

Rupee records 5th consecutive gain, settles at 279.79 against US dollar

Bullish trend persists at bourse, KSE-100 up over 670 points

Israel says 24 troops killed in Gaza, highest single-day toll

Inflation to remain elevated in January, could clock in at 27.9%: brokerage house

SC reserves verdict on former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea

Fauji Foods sees turnaround, earns Rs605mn in 2023

Tax on ‘deemed income’: interim relief till February 19

Hindus throng Ram temple in India’s Ayodhya as it opens to the public

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Read more stories