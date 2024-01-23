Candidates briefed about code of conduct of general elections

KARACHI: A joint meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner South Karachi Captain Altaf Hussain Sario (retd) and Regional Election Commissioner Karachi Abdul Rehman Arain regarding the ECP Code of Conduct for the upcoming general elections 2024 held at Sindh Boys Scouts Auditorium (Karachi South).

DEC Madam Azra Mahesar, District Returning Officers, Returning Officers, District Monitoring Officers, Administrators, and relevant authorities attended the session. The candidates of various political parties were also present in the meeting.

During the session party candidates were briefed regarding Code of Conduct, covering aspects such as panel sizes, rallies, speeches, language, and other essential points by DROs and ROs.

The party candidates belonging to the respective parties had informed the authorities about their concerns about the interference\ using of government machineries’ for upcoming GE 2024.

At the end of the session Regional Election Commissioner Karachi, Abdul Rehman Arain and ROs assured complete cooperation and initiatives to address all issues and challenges raised during the meeting.

This also needs to be added here that the meeting focused on maintaining ethical standards for the General Election 2024.

