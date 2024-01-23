AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
DGKC 72.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.35%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
HUBC 118.12 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
MLCF 38.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.33%)
PIAA 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.01 Increased By ▲ 8.11 (6.6%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.46%)
PTC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.67%)
SEARL 52.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.99%)
SNGP 75.20 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (5.47%)
SSGC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,578 Increased By 89.9 (1.39%)
BR30 23,548 Increased By 584.1 (2.54%)
KSE100 63,939 Increased By 657.2 (1.04%)
KSE30 21,601 Increased By 326.1 (1.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-01-23

Chinese research vessel heads to Maldives, could concern India

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:15am

NEW DELHI: A Chinese research vessel is on its way to the Maldives, according to an Indian military official and an independent researcher, as new Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu deepens ties with Beijing, distancing from New Delhi.

It is likely to raise concern in New Delhi, which has previously viewed the presence of such vessels close to its shores, including in Sri Lanka in 2022, as problematic.

These vessels are not military ships, officially, but India and others worry about the military use of their research.

Relations between traditional friends New Delhi and Male have soured since President Muizzu took office in November riding an ‘India Out’ campaign.

Both New Delhi and Beijing vie for influence on the tiny Indian Ocean nation but the new government in Male is pivoting towards China and has asked India to withdraw its nearly 80 troops stationed there.

The Chinese vessel is en-route to Male, open source intelligence researcher Damien Symon wrote on social media platform X, saying Xiang Yang Hong 03 “is entering the Indian Ocean Region, displaying its destination as Male, the vessel is expected to run an ocean survey operation in the Indian Ocean Region raising concern in #India”

Sri Lanka Chinese research vessel Indian military Mohamed Muizzu

Chinese research vessel heads to Maldives, could concern India

Forex repatriation against remittances: Govt striving to ink G2G pact with Saudi Arabia, UAE

‘Hurdles’ to copper ingots’ export to China: Exporters move SIFC against FBR

Cabinet to discuss FBR revamp plan today

World Bank official, Shamshad discuss financing for two operations

Govt to refrain from granting any increases in salaries, pensions

Financial close: PPIB board grants 4-month extension to Turkish firm

Circular debt reduction: MoF objects to plan tailored by minister

Iran-Pakistan diplomatic ties fully restored

SBA review: Punjab govt held responsible for Rs115bn unbudgeted spending

Anti-judiciary drive: Govt identifies 500 accounts

Read more stories