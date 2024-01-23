Spot rate unchanged on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market demonstrated resilience on Monday, with a subdued trading volume.

Cotton analyst Naseem Usman informed Business Recorder that cotton rates in Sindh ranged from Rs 17,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund, while in Punjab, they varied between Rs 18,500 and Rs 20,000 per maund.

Phutti prices fluctuated between Rs 7,500 and Rs 9,500 per 40 kg. Meanwhile, cotton prices from Balochistan were recorded at Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The spot rate remained steady at Rs 19,000 per maund, and polyester fiber was available at Rs 362 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024