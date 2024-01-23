AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
PFA wastes 1,000 litres of substandard milk

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:14am

LAHORE: Food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday inspected 110,000 litres of milk being brought to the provincial metropolis at the entrance and exit points of the city.

These teams wasted 1,000 litres of substandard milk on the spot during this inspection. Besides, 23 food points were also inspected in the city area leading to shutting down of two units on the charges of poor arrangements. A collective fine of Rs 244,000 was also imposed on 17 food points.

Notices of ratification were also issued to four other food points during the inspection. The authorities also wasted 3,000 kilograms of rotten pickle, 100 litres of used oil and 50 kilograms of rotten meat.

DG PFA Asim Javed said the food points were closed due to the presence of over-expired prohibited harmful health items and very poor sanitation arrangements. The premises were found with dirty freezers, rusty utensils and infested production area. The most important records and medical records of the employees were found to be non-existent.

He said 17 points were fined for violation of rules while correction notices were issued to four for further improvement. The use of poor ingredients in the preparation of food proves to be extremely harmful to human health, said the DG Food Authority.

