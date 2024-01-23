AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
MPs seek exemption despite ban on prohibited bore arms licences

Naveed Butt Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:14am

ISLAMABAD: Despite the ban on prohibited bore (PB) arms licences, the Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges recommended swift resolution of the matter and suggested exempting parliamentarians from the ban.

The committee met with Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo in the chair at the Parliament House on Monday.

Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi moved a privilege motion against the secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad, who refused to issue an arms licence to him, contradicting the government’s policy to issue arms licences to parliamentarians.

Senator Tangi expressed that the Secretary of the Interior, instead of facilitating him, denied the licence, even for personal use, and insisted on the recently imposed ban. He asserted that the secretary’s denial amounted to a breach of privilege not only for him but for all parliamentarians.

In the meeting, the ministry contended that Senator Tangi had been granted approval for a 01xPB arms licence and was required to approach the NADRA for biometric verification. However, he neither approached the NADRA nor submitted his demand note against the weapon within the prescribed six-month period. It was communicated that he submitted a request for an extension of the validity period. Still, it was clarified that after the expiry of 90 days but before the lapse of six months, the licence could be processed with a penalty payment of 1,000 rupees for every month. Failure to comply would result in the withdrawal of approval by the competent authority.

The ministry also mentioned that the issuance of PB licences was banned on December 31, and a revised policy on the prohibited bore is under way. Despite this, the committee recommended swift resolution of the matter and suggested exempting parliamentarians from the ban.

Earlier in the meeting, matters related to a privilege motion against the director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority (DGCAA) and irregularities in the recruitment process in PSQCA, as well as the use of derogatory remarks towards the committee, were deferred due to the absence of the movers.

The meeting was attended by Senator Professor Sajid Mir, Irfan Siddiqui, Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, and Senator Tangi. Representatives of the attached departments were also in attendance.

