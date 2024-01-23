LHC dismisses IK’s plea to stop jail trial

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a petition of PTI former chairman Imran Khan praying to stop the jail trial in a contempt proceedings initiated by the ECP.

Khan contended that the ECP had failed to appreciate that a jail trial will violate several fundamental rights of the petitioner.

Meanwhile, a full bench also sought documents regarding the amended application from the petitioner till January 29 and sought a copy of the Election Commission’s order in this regard.

Imran Khan and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry were indicted in the ECP contempt case on January 03. The hearing of the contempt case was held in Adiala Jail and the accused were formally indicted.

The ECP had issued notices to Imran Khan and others for allegedly using intemperate language against the ECP and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

The PTI leaders repeatedly lambasted the commission and CEC and termed the ECP a subsidiary body of the PML-N.

