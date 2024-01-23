CEO FESCO for providing excellent services to consumers

FAISALABAD: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Muhammad Amir has stressed upon the FESCO officers and officials to provide excellent services to the consumers and bring good name to yourself and the department with their performance. Any kind of negligence and corruption will not be tolerated.

He expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to FESCO Mianwali Circle. He further said that the company's first priority is to provide the best services to the customers for which all possible measures would be adopted. He issued orders to replace the damaged transformers immediately to ensure continuous supply of electricity to consumers and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

He also directed the FESCO staff to treat the customers in a friendly manner. The Chief Executive further directed for immediate welding of transformers and night patrolling across the circle to ensure their safety and save valuable assets of the department from theft. He said that the ongoing development works of construction in the circle should be completed in due time so that their fruits reach to the consumers. He directed the officers of the construction directorate to complete all the HT/LT proposals at the earliest.

Chief Executive FESCO Engr. Muhammad Amir also issued orders for the early installation of new meters and replacement of defective meters. At this occasion, he reviewed the operations carried out during the ongoing special campaign against electricity theft in Mianwali circle and said that the perimeter should be tightened against electricity thieves and actions should be continued without discrimination to end this national crime.

He directed the recovery teams for door-to-door checking for recovery of dues from running and dead defaulters; he said that the target of required recovery targets should be achieved. He emphasized on the importance of safety and said that line staff is the backbone of FESCO, so line staff should follow all safety measures while working on live lines. He said that line staff should not work without taking all the precautionary measures issued by the FESCO authority otherwise strict action will be initiated against them. Executive Engineers and SDOs of Mianwali Circle were also present in the meeting.

