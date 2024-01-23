AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
DGKC 72.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.35%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
HUBC 118.12 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
MLCF 38.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.33%)
PIAA 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.01 Increased By ▲ 8.11 (6.6%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.46%)
PTC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.67%)
SEARL 52.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.99%)
SNGP 75.20 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (5.47%)
SSGC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,578 Increased By 89.9 (1.39%)
BR30 23,548 Increased By 584.1 (2.54%)
KSE100 63,939 Increased By 657.2 (1.04%)
KSE30 21,601 Increased By 326.1 (1.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-23

CEO FESCO for providing excellent services to consumers

Press Release Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:14am

FAISALABAD: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Muhammad Amir has stressed upon the FESCO officers and officials to provide excellent services to the consumers and bring good name to yourself and the department with their performance. Any kind of negligence and corruption will not be tolerated.

He expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to FESCO Mianwali Circle. He further said that the company's first priority is to provide the best services to the customers for which all possible measures would be adopted. He issued orders to replace the damaged transformers immediately to ensure continuous supply of electricity to consumers and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

He also directed the FESCO staff to treat the customers in a friendly manner. The Chief Executive further directed for immediate welding of transformers and night patrolling across the circle to ensure their safety and save valuable assets of the department from theft. He said that the ongoing development works of construction in the circle should be completed in due time so that their fruits reach to the consumers. He directed the officers of the construction directorate to complete all the HT/LT proposals at the earliest.

Chief Executive FESCO Engr. Muhammad Amir also issued orders for the early installation of new meters and replacement of defective meters. At this occasion, he reviewed the operations carried out during the ongoing special campaign against electricity theft in Mianwali circle and said that the perimeter should be tightened against electricity thieves and actions should be continued without discrimination to end this national crime.

He directed the recovery teams for door-to-door checking for recovery of dues from running and dead defaulters; he said that the target of required recovery targets should be achieved. He emphasized on the importance of safety and said that line staff is the backbone of FESCO, so line staff should follow all safety measures while working on live lines. He said that line staff should not work without taking all the precautionary measures issued by the FESCO authority otherwise strict action will be initiated against them. Executive Engineers and SDOs of Mianwali Circle were also present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FESCO Engr. Muhammad Amir

CEO FESCO for providing excellent services to consumers

Forex repatriation against remittances: Govt striving to ink G2G pact with Saudi Arabia, UAE

‘Hurdles’ to copper ingots’ export to China: Exporters move SIFC against FBR

World Bank official, Shamshad discuss financing for two operations

Govt to refrain from granting any increases in salaries, pensions

Financial close: PPIB board grants 4-month extension to Turkish firm

Circular debt reduction: MoF objects to plan tailored by minister

Iran-Pakistan diplomatic ties fully restored

Cabinet to discuss FBR revamp plan today

SBA review: Punjab govt held responsible for Rs115bn unbudgeted spending

Anti-judiciary drive: Govt identifies 500 accounts

Read more stories