200 shops gutted in Peshawar’s Saddar mobile market inferno

Amjad Ali Shah Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:15am

PESHAWAR: A fire broke out in the early hours of Monday in a mobile market located in Peshawar’s Saddar area gutted more than 200 shops and counters and inflicted loss to traders’ community millions of rupees.

According to the details, a horrific fire, originating in the mobile market located at Sadar area of Peshawar, was doused by firefighting with hectic effort from eight to ten hours, with the involvement of 26 fire brigade vehicles and 130 dedicated firefighters.

According to rescue officials, the blaze, which started from the fourth floor of the building, quickly spread to the other floors, creating panic among the shopkeepers and customers.

More than 30 fire brigade vehicles and four water bowsers are taking part in the rescue operation. The fire is declared third-stage and being doused by the teams of the Pakistan Army, Air Force and Cantonment Board.

Rescue 1122 teams rescued four people, who were trapped inside the mobile market after the fire.

The Time Center houses 200 shops and counters dedicated to mobile shops, batteries, and repair services.

The intensity of the fire prompted the deployment of four bowsers and snorkelers to aid in the firefighting operation.

Emergency services from Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, and Khyber, along with Tarman Rescue, have joined forces to combat the flames. Despite the challenging circumstances, the rescuers managed to save four individuals who were initially trapped inside the building.

The swift response to the emergency included the evacuation of adjacent houses to prevent further casualties. Thankfully, no loss of life has been reported thus far, as confirmed by Bilal Ahmad Faizi, a spokesperson for the rescue efforts. The safety measures extend to the presence of the army and other security agencies at the scene.

The fire’s origin in a densely populated mobile market has posed unique challenges, but the coordinated efforts of the firefighting teams and emergency services have made substantial progress in containing the blaze. The situation is being closely monitored, and updates will be provided as the firefighting operation continues.

No compensation has been announced yet from the authorities for the victims of the horrific fire at Peshawar’s Saddar market.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but some sources said it might have been triggered by a short circuit or a gas leak.

The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident and assured the affected parties that they will be provided relief and assistance.

