UK okays essential travel to western Ukraine

LONDON: Britain on Monday updated travel advice to some western Ukraine regions, giving the green light to essential trips having previously warned against visiting the whole country following Russia’s invasion.

“The UK government has updated its travel advice to Ukraine today following a change in the risk assessment on the ground in four western regions of the country,” said the Foreign Office.

It now advises against all but essential travel to the regions of Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi in western Ukraine.

The United Kingdom previously advised against travel to the whole of Ukraine after Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

“Russia continues to illegally wage war across Ukraine but the country continues to show remarkable determination and resilience in the face of Russia’s attacks, which is why the UK has changed its travel advice to these regions,” said the ministry.

“It has strong air defence systems which are helping to defend the country from Russia’s missile and drone strikes.”

London continues to advise against all travel to the capital Kyiv.