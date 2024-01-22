AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
DGKC 72.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.35%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
HUBC 118.12 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
MLCF 38.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.33%)
PIAA 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.01 Increased By ▲ 8.11 (6.6%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.46%)
PTC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.67%)
SEARL 52.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.99%)
SNGP 75.20 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (5.47%)
SSGC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,578 Increased By 89.9 (1.39%)
BR30 23,548 Increased By 584.1 (2.54%)
KSE100 63,939 Increased By 657.2 (1.04%)
KSE30 21,601 Increased By 326.1 (1.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Focus on poor demand prospects weighs on copper

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2024 04:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices slipped on Monday as the market focused on poor demand prospects, particularly in top consumer China, while outflows from London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses and a softer dollar provided support.

Benchmark copper on the LME was down 0.2% at $8,338 a metric ton by 1053 GMT. Traders said activity is subdued and is likely to remain so until after the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday in February.

China’s troubled property sector and a slowdown in manufacturing around the world has hit prices of copper and other industrial metals over the past year.

“China’s property market has weakened at a rate we haven’t seen in decades. Globally we are in one of the longer manufacturing downturns in more than 40 years,” said Jay Tatum, portfolio manager at Valent Asset Management.

A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-priced commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies, which could boost demand.

China’s 2023 imports of copper concentrate from Australia highest since 2021

Traders said moves by China’s state-owned banks to support the yuan by selling the dollar was a plus for base metals, which can be highly correlated with the Chinese currency.

Stock of copper in LME-approved warehouses have dropped 18% to 156,750 tons since the middle of last October. Cancelled warrants - metal earmarked for delivery – at 21% of the total, compared with 12% on Jan. 11, suggest that more copper will leave the LME system.

On the technical front, initial resistance for copper is at $8,370 followed by $8,450, the 200 and 50-day moving averages respectively. Support is at $8,290, the 100-day moving average.

Elsewhere, aluminium fell to $2,156 a ton, its lowest since Dec. 14, as traders priced in expectations of surpluses, partly because of record production in China despite weather-related curbs in the country’s southwest.

Aluminium was last down 0.4% at $2,157 a ton.

In other metals, zinc lost 0.6% to $2,447 a ton, lead fell 0.4% to $2,098, tin gained 0.1% to $25,330 and nickel was down 0.5% at $15,950.

Copper Copper prices copper import LME copper copper market

Focus on poor demand prospects weighs on copper

At least 7 terrorists killed in Balochistan intelligence-based operation: ISPR

Iran’s foreign minister to visit Pakistan next week, Islamabad says

Israeli aggression hammers Gaza’s south, hostage families urge Netanyahu to seek deal

Rupee registers 4th successive gain, settles at 279.85 against US dollar

Y Combinator-backed Elevate enters Pakistan, aims to resolve freelancers’ payment woes

APTMA calls for urgent removal of power tariff cross-subsidy

Shanghai Electric Power extends deadline to acquire K-Electric by 90 days

Oil creeps higher as geopolitics outweigh demand concerns

India’s Modi leads consecration of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya

Fawad Chaudhry announces ‘complete boycott’ of polls

Read more stories