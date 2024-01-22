AIRLINK 54.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
DGKC 72.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.44%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
FFBL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
FFL 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.3%)
HBL 115.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.05%)
HUBC 118.25 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.72%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
KEL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.33%)
PIAA 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
PPL 131.20 Increased By ▲ 8.30 (6.75%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.46%)
PTC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.82%)
SEARL 52.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.34%)
SNGP 74.80 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (4.91%)
SSGC 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.79%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
TPLP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.72%)
UNITY 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,573 Increased By 84.4 (1.3%)
BR30 23,550 Increased By 586.1 (2.55%)
KSE100 63,900 Increased By 617.5 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,589 Increased By 314.2 (1.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks rise tracking Wall Street rally

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2024 02:09pm

UK’s main stock indexes climbed on Monday after a record-setting rally on Wall Street in the previous session, which helped outweigh concerns about a slowing British economy and sticky inflation.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed 0.4% by 0813 GMT, while the domestically-focussed FTSE 250 edged up 0.6%.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 hit an all-time high on Friday, fuelled by optimism around artificial intelligence (AI), driving technology stocks higher across the globe.

Both the UK indexes marked their third consecutive weekly decline on Friday, after a stronger-than-expected inflation reading and slump in December retail sales raised concerns about a potential recession and complicated the outlook for interest rates.

FTSE struggles to shake off gloom, Watches of Switzerland sinks

Compass Group edged down after the catering firm said it had agreed to buy rival CH&CO for an initial enterprise value of 475 million pounds ($603.16 million).

Martin Sorrell’s digital advertising group S4 Capital climbed 8.3%, after the company issued fourth-quarter trading update that was in-line with the its previous forecast.

London stocks FTSE 100

London stocks rise tracking Wall Street rally

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Fawad Chaudhry announces ‘complete boycott’ of polls

India’s Modi leads consecration of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya

SGF to conduct Rs1.5bn equity investment in Service Long March Tyres

Shanghai Electric Power extends deadline to acquire K-Electric by 90 days

Oil down as economic headwinds weigh on demand outlook

SIFC orders tax audit of urea cos

New fixed income tax for retailers on the cards

KSA yet to respond to deferred oil payment request

FIA probing ‘corruption’ in DPP

Read more stories