AIRLINK 54.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.87%)
BOP 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
DGKC 71.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.05%)
FCCL 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.09%)
FFBL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
FFL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.88%)
HBL 114.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
HUBC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
OGDC 125.49 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.96%)
PAEL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.66%)
PIAA 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
PIBTL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PPL 123.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.76%)
PRL 27.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.24%)
SEARL 51.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
SNGP 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
TELE 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
TPLP 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
TRG 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,485 Decreased By -3.6 (-0.05%)
BR30 22,981 Increased By 17 (0.07%)
KSE100 63,247 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 21,285 Increased By 9.7 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Red Sea crisis seeps into German chemicals sector

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2024 12:18pm

FRANKFURT: Germany’s chemicals sector, Europe’s largest, is starting to feel the pinch from delayed shipments via the Red Sea, becoming the latest industry to warn of supply disruptions that have forced some companies to curb production.

Crucial Asian imports to Europe ranging from car parts and engineering equipment to chemicals and toys are currently taking longer to arrive as container shippers have diverted vessels around Africa and away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal, following attacks by Yemen’s Houthis.

While German industry has got used to supply disruptions in the wake of the pandemic and Ukraine war, the impact of reduced traffic via the trade artery is starting to show, with Tesla’s Berlin factory the most prominent victim so far.

Germany’s chemicals sector, the country’s third-biggest industry after cars and engineering with annual sales of around 260 billion euros ($282 billion), relies on Asia for around a third of its imports from outside Europe.

“My procurement department is currently working three times as hard to get something,” said Martina Nighswonger, CEO and owner of Gechem GmbH & Co KG, which mixes and bottles chemicals for big industrial clients.

More grain ships divert from Red Sea after attacks

As a result of the delays, Gechem, which makes annual sales in the double-digit millions of euros, has lowered production of dishwasher and toilet tablets because it can’t get enough trisodium citrate as well as sulfamic and citric acid.

The company is therefore reviewing its three-shift system, Nighswonger said, adding the ripple effects from the transport squeeze could remain a problem for the first half of 2024 at least.

This is causing frank discussions with customers, Nighswonger added.

“If we get three truck loads instead of six, each customer only gets part of their order quantity, but at least everybody gets something,” she said.

Bigger speciality chemicals maker Evonik also said it was being hit by “short notice routing changes and delays”, adding some ships had changed direction as many as three times within a few days.

The company said it was trying to mitigate the impact by ordering earlier and switching to air freight, which is considered a stopgap because some chemicals are not allowed to be transported by plane.

Asian dependence

German industry body VCI has long pointed to the dependence on Asian imports, saying that while production outages should be limited to individual cases, import delays via the Red Sea were an additional burden for an already weakened industry.

“The effects are particularly noticeable in medium-sized fine and speciality chemicals companies,” VCI chief economist Henrik Meincke said, adding these companies often source a sizeable proportion of their raw materials from Asia.

The Red Sea transport crisis comes as Germany’s economy is already under pressure due to a recession, as well as high labour and energy costs.

According to S&P Global, Europe’s chemicals sector, along with cars and retail, is seen as the most vulnerable.

In addition to delayed imports, chemicals groups point to higher fuel costs, as tankers transporting crucial raw materials take around 14 days longer to arrive, adding these costs can only be partially passed on to customers.

Others are less impacted.

Covestro, which makes foam chemicals used in mattresses, car seats and building insulation, expects to incur higher freight prices, but added these were insignificant within its overall spending.

It said an internal task force was dealing with the issue, still pointing to its strong regional footprint.

Fragrance maker Symrise, too, said it did not expect delays in its deliveries because it had enough safety stocks, and it called on customers stick with their usual ordering patterns to head off any unwarranted hoarding.

Yemen’s Houthis say they do not seek to expand Red Sea attacks

Wacker Chemie, which supplies polysilicon for roughly half the world’s chips, also pointed to higher prices, but added its business had not been significantly affected so far.

VCI’s Meincke sees a fairly low chance of widespread production outages even if the Red Sea situation remains tense, adding that with weak demand, red tape and high energy and raw materials costs the sector had enough to worry about already.

Germany Europe Red Sea Suez Canal Russia-Ukraine war Germany’s chemicals sector

Red Sea crisis seeps into German chemicals sector

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

FIA probing ‘corruption’ in DPP

New fixed income tax for retailers on the cards

Israeli aggression hammers Gaza’s south, hostage families urge Netanyahu to seek deal

KSA yet to respond to deferred oil payment request

Shanghai Electric Power extends deadline to acquire K-Electric by 90 days

Oil struggles to steady as economic headwinds weigh on demand outlook

Section 214C of ITO 2001: Whole income tax audit selection process not ultra vires to law: FBR

Bilawal urges PTI workers to support his party

Reforms in taxation system demanded

Read more stories