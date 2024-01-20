AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,484 Increased By 2.7 (0.04%)
BR30 22,975 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.06%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-01-20

More grain ships divert from Red Sea after attacks

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2024 05:18am

HAMBURG: Attacks on shipping in the Red Sea region have in past days led to a sharp rise in the number of grain cargoes being diverted around the Cape of Good Hope, rather than using the Suez Canal, grain traders and analysts said on Friday.

Earlier this week, shipping sources had said they expected some grain cargo diversions but that most would continue to risk passing through the Suez Canal, which is the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. But continued attacks on shipping this week by Iran-backed Houthi despite US-led air strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen mean more dry bulk carriers transporting grain are avoiding the Red Sea, analysts and grain traders said.

“About 3 million metric tons of about 7 million tons a month that normally goes through Suez has been diverted,” Ishan Bhanu, lead agricultural commodities analyst at data provider and analysts Kpler, said. “So, this week, the number diverting away from the Red Sea has jumped from 20% to 45%.”

He said on Friday, Kpler had traced traced another 18 vessels diverting carrying in total about 1 million tons of grains.

Yemen Houthi Shipping Red Sea Suez Canal grain ships

More grain ships divert from Red Sea after attacks

Trade settlement in Chinese RMB soars 600pc

Revamp ‘fait accompli’, Shamshad tells FBR managers

De-escalation in interest of both countries: PM

Nepra renews distribution and supplier licence to KE

Dasu transmission line contracts: Ali pledges to conduct ‘fair inquiry’

Jilani tells Turkish FM: No interest in ‘escalation’

Pakistan, Iran agree to end stand-off

Security personnel not allowed to ask voters to prove identity

PMIC takes notice of delays in PSDP projects

Jul-Dec: Petroleum group imports down 13.78pc YoY

Read more stories