AIRLINK 55.11 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.68%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 71.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.47%)
FCCL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
FFBL 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
FFL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.3%)
HBL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 116.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
OGDC 125.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
PAEL 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.33%)
PIAA 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.69%)
PRL 27.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
PTC 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
SEARL 51.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
SNGP 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.33%)
SSGC 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
TRG 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.53%)
UNITY 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,495 Increased By 7 (0.11%)
BR30 23,029 Increased By 65 (0.28%)
KSE100 63,371 Increased By 89.3 (0.14%)
KSE30 21,311 Increased By 35.8 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold steadies ahead of key US data

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2024 09:38am

Gold prices steadied on Monday as traders braced for fresh data on US economic growth and the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge due later this week, ahead of the central bank’s interest rate verdict next week.

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold edged 0.1% higher to $2,030.87 per ounce by 0116 GMT.

  • US gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,033.00. * The US dollar index fell 0.1%, making greenback-denominated gold less expensive for foreign currency holders.

  • Yields on benchmark US 10-year Treasury notes slipped from an over a month high to 4.1149%.

  • Bullion recorded its biggest weekly decline in six last week, after US central bankers pushed back against expectations of early interest rate cuts.

  • Last week, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said that the Fed needs more inflation data in hand before any rate cut judgment could be made. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the baseline for cuts to start was in the third quarter.

  • US consumer sentiment improved in January to the highest level since the summer of 2021, a survey showed last week, on the heels of solid labor market and retail sales data indicating the economy remained firm.

  • Fed officials are in blackout this week ahead of the next meeting on Jan. 30-31.

  • The odds of a Fed rate cut in March have dropped to 55% from about 71% two weeks ago, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app IRPR.

  • Investors will be watching out for US Q4 advance GDP estimates due on Thursday and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data on Friday.

  • Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

  • Spot silver rose 0.1% to $22.63 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.4% to $902.21, and palladium gained 0.4% to $950.47.

Goldman Sachs Spot gold US gold US economic growth bullion

Gold steadies ahead of key US data

FIA probing ‘corruption’ in DPP

New fixed income tax for retailers on the cards

KSA yet to respond to deferred oil payment request

Section 214C of ITO 2001: Whole income tax audit selection process not ultra vires to law: FBR

Oil extends losses as economic headwinds weigh on demand outlook

Bilawal urges PTI workers to support his party

Reforms in taxation system demanded

‘Four survivors’ after Russian jet crashes in Afghan mountains

US taking attack on troops at Iraq base ‘extremely seriously’: White House

Israel OKs plan for Gaza tax funds to be held by Norway

Read more stories