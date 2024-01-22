AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
Sindh seeks Centre’s help to keep crucial M6 project afloat

Muhammad Shafa Published 22 Jan, 2024 05:37am

KARACHI: The Sindh Government has sought personal attention of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar towards the recent ‘termination’ of contract for construction of Sukkur Hyderabad motorway (M6), and requested him to direct the relevant authorities for early execution of the project through any mode which the federal government may deem appropriate.

In a letter to the PM, the caretaker Sindh Chief Minister former Justice Maqbool Baqir said: “It has now been reported that NHA has terminated the concession agreement with the selected company Ms ‘Techno-CMC (Italian company)-ACC Consortium’ following the failure of concessionaire to achieve the financial close within the stipulated time. The development does not augur well for a project of high strategic significance and will result in further delay in its execution.”

A robust communication network is key to trade, connectivity, development, and prosperity. In this backdrop the network of motorways from Peshawar to Karachi constitute the most crucial North-South link that forms part of trade corridor connecting ports of Karachi and Gwadar with China, Afghanistan and Central Asian States.

It is; however, noted with concern that while all the segments of Peshawar-Karachi Motorway (PKM) have been completed, the most crucial link, i.e., Hyderabad-Sukkur link (M-6) is still missing with no progress on its execution in site, the letter reads.

The project envisages construction of 306-kilometer long, six-lane wide, access controlled Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway for efficient and safe transportation.

The scope of work includes construction of one Main Bridge over River Indus, 15 Interchanges, six Flyovers, I9 Overpass bridges, 76 Canal Bridges, 154 Subways, 137 Cattle Creeps and drainage structure. The scope of work also includes construction of 48-Box Culverts, 624-Pipe Culverts, 60-kilometer service roads on either side 5x2-service areas and 12 Rest Areas, two Main Toll Plazas and 28 Toll Plazas at interchanges, road furniture along with allied facilities.

Originally, this project was part of the CPEC framework. Unfortunately, it was excluded from the CPEC framework by the Federal Government without assigning any specific reason.

Later, the Hyderabad Sukkur Motorway project was approved by ECNEC in July 2020 at a cost of Rs. 165.678 billion which was revised in May 2021 at a cost of Rs 191.471 billion.

However, after multiple failed attempts, the project was finally approved in December 2022 for execution on Build Operate and Transfer framework under Public Private Partnership at a cost of Rs 308.194 billion.

The CM has requested personal indulgence of the PM for directing the relevant authorities for early execution of M6 project through any mode which the Federal Government may deem appropriate so that people of Pakistan in general and Sindh province in particular are provided a safe and efficient corridor for transportation.

