Ballot paper printing in full swing

Naveed Butt Published 22 Jan, 2024 05:37am

ISLAMABAD: Printing of 260 million watermarked ballot papers for the coming general elections on February 8 is in full swing.

According to sources, printing for Balochistan and Sindh constituencies is continuing in Karachi, while for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad constituencies, the ballot papers are being printed at the government printing office in Islamabad.

The sources said that stringent security measures have been implemented at the Printing Corporation premises throughout the ballot paper production process.

They said that the introduction of watermarked ballot papers in the country took place during the 2018 general elections, signifying a notable milestone. Three printing machines, including the Security Printing Corporation, the Pakistan Postal Foundation, and the Printing Corporation of Pakistan, were being used to share the workload for this endeavour, they said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

