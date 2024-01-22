AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
NA-1 Chitral: fierce contest between PML-N, JUI-F candidates likely

Recorder Report Published 22 Jan, 2024 05:37am

PESHAWAR: Six major political parties have fielded their candidates on National Assembly constituency NA-1 Chitral while the real contest is expected between Senator Talha Mahmood of JUI-F and Shehzada Iftikharuddin of PML-N.

Other candidates in run include Maulana Abdul Akbar of Jamaat-e-Islami, Engineer Fazale Rabbi, Khadija Bibi of ANP and PTI-backed independent Abdul Latif.

Maulana Abdul Akbar of JI has remained a two terms MNA in past. For first time he was elected from the constituency in the general elections of 2002 and last time in 2018.

Shehzada Iftikharuddin was elected from the constituency in general elections 2013 on the ticket of General Musharraf led All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) while his father Shehzada Mohiyuddin was elected from the constituency for four times.

In the February 8 general elections, he is contesting on the ticket of PML-N facing a non-local Senator Talha Mahmood of the JUI-F.

For the coming general elections, Shehzada Iftikharuddin is enjoying edge over his competitors as in past his father and he himself had served the electorates of the landlocked districts, beside the initiation of various development schemes to his credits.

The people of the constituency have a history of disliking for outsiders as except late Begum Nusrat Bhutto none of such candidate had succeeded from it. The PTI candidate Abdul Latif had remained runner up in both last general elections.

PPP also have a good vote bank in the constituency as its candidate on the provincial assembly constituency PK-2 Chitral had been elected in two consecutive terms from the area. In 2013, both provincial assembly seats were clinched by the PPP candidates.

Its candidate on the National Assembly, Fazale Rabbi is new debutant in parliamentary elections and on the basis of the party vote can obtain good number of votes.

But, he will require the support and campaign of the central leadership including a public meeting by either Asif Ali Zardari or Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

