Business community underscores need for long-term policies

ISLAMABAD: President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has said that the current economic conditions require unity, long-term policies and national harmony on the economic front. The business community of Pakistan supports government policies. There will be elections in the country next month, we hope that the newly elected government will not only continue with the current policies but will also include highly important measures including privatisation in its priorities.

He expressed these views while addressing a dinner hosted by businessmen Nawaz Basra and Syed Sadat Hussain Shah the previous day. The dinner was given in honour of the extension of the term of President Islamabad Chamber by one year and United Business Group Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari on victory of in the FPCCI elections. Prominent personalities of Islamabad business community attended the dinner.

President ICI said that with the concerted efforts of the government and institutions, Pakistan is coming out of the economic crisis. The formation of the National Investment Council and other measures have given confidence to the business community, which is reflected in the stabilization of the rupee value, the stock market and other economic indicators. The IMF program was used very well by the previous government and the current caretaker government. The significant reduction in trade deficit is also an indication of improvement in the economic situation, but these are just the beginning, Pakistan needs to do more for further economic successes, for which continuity in policies is inevitable. The business community demands that the new government to be elected next month will continue the current economic policies.

He said that as President Islamabad Chamber, we have worked together to serve the community and this will continue. Efforts will continue to resolve all the issues of the business community including construction work in Islamabad markets, CDA, MCI related issues and tax matters.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari said that UBG has always followed a positive and constructive policy. We achieved the target of victory in the Federation elections under the leadership of SM Tanvir with the same thinking. He said that for the development and prosperity of Pakistan, the Federation will work closely with the government and policy making institutions.

Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik said that Islamabad Chamber has achieved historic successes under the leadership of Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari for the past one year. The basic focus of the current body of the Chamber is service. The division of small or big businessmen in Islamabad Chamber has been abolished. The doors of the Chamber are open to every member.

Addressing the dinner, Nawaz Basra said that he extends his heartfelt congratulations to the President Islamabad Chamber on the extension of his term and to Zafar Bakhtawari on winning the Federation elections. The business community has achieved significant successes under the visionary leadership of these people.

Sadat Shah said that the achievements of the office-bearers of the organisations should be appreciated. There is no doubt that Ahsan Zafar has changed the environment of Islamabad Chamber as President.

Usman Basra, Ajmal Baloch, Yusuf Rajput, Azhar Iqbal, Zahid Rafique, Rana Qaisar Shahzad, Maqbool Hussain, Shafiq Safati, Khalid Chaudhry, Babar Chaudhry, Tahir Abbasi and others were present.

