Community yoga centre opened inside park

LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore opened a community yoga centre at Gilani Park (Racecourse). Gilani Park’s yoga facility, covering 5,445 square feet (one kanal), will allow enthusiasts to embrace this ancient form of fitness.

Initially, the PHA intends to conduct two sessions, one in the morning and one in the evening, for participants, with a nominal fee. Later, the number of sessions will be increased to accommodate more visitors. Referring to the perils of noisy urban life, the spokesperson observed that the new retreat was hidden in the center of the provincial metropolis on Jail Road.

“The PHA was focused on making wellness more accessible, intending for the center to offer everything “under one roof,” he added.

Under Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, who assumed the office of director general in March of last year, PHA has undergone a development spree, designing the city’s first-ever government-owned Bonsai display centre featuring dwarfed trees, opening a commercial nursery at Jail Road and upgrading a dedicated rose garden, the spokesperson noted.

PHA has also taken drastic measures to bolster revenues to support government fiscal spending. Consequently, its revenue has more than doubled in one year.

