Prices of kitchen items on the rise

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a further increase during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed a reduction in sugar price which went down from Rs 7,300 per bag to Rs 6,950 per 50kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail, sugar is being sold at Rs150 per kg against Rs155 per kg.

Chicken price went up from Rs 16,500 per 40kg to Rs 17,500 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs460 per kg against Rs430 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs780 per kg against Rs720 per kg; egg price went up from Rs 11,900 per carton to Rs 12,200 per carton, hence, setting another new record of all time high prices, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs420 per dozen against Rs410 per dozen.

Wheat flour price witnessed a slight reduction as the best quality wheat flour in the wholesale market is available at Rs2,110 per 15kg bag against Rs2,130 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,150 per bag against Rs2,170 per 15kg, normal quality wheat flour bag is available at Rs2,090 per 15kg bag against Rs2,110 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,120 per bag against Rs2,130 per bag.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; powdered chili price went down from Rs750 per kg to Rs550 per kg, and turmeric powder price went down from Rs700 per kg to Rs525 per kg. Paratha is available at Rs60, roti at Rs25, naan at Rs30 a piece and a cup of tea at Rs80.

Last week, the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices witnessed a sudden increase without the approval of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) as it went up in retail market from Rs300 per kg to Rs330 per kg while OGRA has fixed retail price at Rs276 per kg applicable across the country. The OGRA has set 15kg domestic cylinder LPG price at Rs 4,240, while in various parts of the country it is available at Rs 5,000-5,500 per 15kg cylinder, reflecting an overcharging of Rs760-1,260 per cylinder.

Branded spices such as National, Shan, and others’ prices remained unchanged at Rs120 per pack but the producers have reduced the volume from 43 grams to 39 grams. The price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is Rs250 and a cooked vegetable plate is Rs250.

Rice prices witnessed no changes as the best quality basmati rice is available at Rs 12,500 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling it at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice is available at Rs 10,300 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati rice is available at Rs 9,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs250 per kg.

Ghee-cooking oil prices witnessed mixed trend as B-grade ghee-cooking oil price went up from Rs 5,050 per carton to Rs 5,300 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs340-360 per 900 gram pack, while best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda ghee price went down to Rs 2,380 from Rs 2,450 per tin and cooking oil from Rs 2,500 per 5-litre bottle to Rs 2,450.

Pulses’ prices witnessed an increase as best quality maash is available at Rs530 per kg against Rs510 per kg, gram pulse at Rs220 per kg against Rs245 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs380 per kg against Rs350 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs360-560 per kg against Rs350-550 per kg, moong at Rs280 per kg against Rs260 per kg, and masoor at Rs300 per kg against Rs250 per kg.

No changes were observed in fresh and packed milk prices as small pack of Milk Pak is available at Rs75 per pack and litre pack at Rs270. Fresh milk prices are stable at Rs200 per kg and yoghurt at Rs240 per kg.

Detergents’ prices and bathing soaps’ prices witnessed no changes as Safeguard, Lux, and Dettol’s normal size bathing soap are available at Rs145 per pack and family pack at Rs170 per pack.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed an increasing trend. Ginger price in the wholesale market remained stable at Rs2,400, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs500-600 per kg, local garlic price went up from Rs2,300 per 5kg to Rs2,500 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs550-650 per kg, and China garlic price went down from Rs 2,900 per 5kg to Rs 2,300 in the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs500-560 per kg against Rs650-700 per kg.

Potato prices witnessed a reduction as it is available in the range of Rs120-250 per kg against Rs150-300 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold at Rs35-60 per kg against Rs40-75 per kg, tomato prices went up from Rs1,550 to Rs1,800 per basket in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs125-170 per kg against Rs110-160 per kg, and onion price went up from Rs750-950 per 5kg to Rs900-1,200, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs190-275 per kg against Rs170-240 per kg.

Capsicum price went up from Rs900 to Rs1,050 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs225-250 per kg, the prices of various varieties of pumpkin went up as they were available in the range of Rs750-850 per 5kg against Rs470-750, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs165-190 per kg against 160-175 per kg; tinda price went up from Rs475 to Rs850 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs180-200 per kg against Rs115-120 per kg; eggplant price went up from Rs350 to Rs450 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs100-110 per kg against Rs90 per kg; cauliflower price remained stable at Rs600, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs125-145 per kg, and cabbage price went up from Rs400-450 to Rs550-600 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs130-140 per kg against Rs120-130 per kg. Bitter gourd price is stable at Rs750-800 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs175-200 per kg and cucumber price went up from Rs200-250 to Rs550 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs135-150 per kg against Rs60-65 per kg.

Radish price went up from Rs130-160 per 5kg to Rs170-200 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs50-60 per kg against Rs40-45 per kg; turnip price went up from Rs150-175 per 5kg to Rs225-250 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs60-70 per kg against Rs45-50 per kg, yam price went up from Rs900 to Rs1,000 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs225-240 per kg against Rs200-220 per kg, peas price is stable at Rs1,000-1,100 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs225-250 per kg and fresh bean price went up from Rs700 to Rs900 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs200-220 per kg against Rs160-170 per kg.

Fruit prices also witnessed an increasing trend as the best quality Iranian Kala Killo apple is available at Rs350 per kg against Rs325 per kg, Pakistani Kala Killo apple are available in the range of Rs250-310 per kg against Rs200-310 per kg, Golden apples are available in the range of Rs110-200 per kg against Rs120-190 per kg, white apples are available in the range of Rs75-180 per kg against Rs100-175 per kg.

