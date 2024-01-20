AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,484 Increased By 2.7 (0.04%)
BR30 22,975 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.06%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-20

Talk in Davos of ‘high for longer’ as CEOs wrestle with rates

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2024 05:18am

DAVOS: Business leaders and financiers in Davos this week said they are preparing for “high for longer” borrowing costs, despite markets betting on large-scale interest rate cuts this year.

Jose Minaya, CEO of global investment manager Nuveen, which manages $1 trillion in assets said markets were “likely overestimating” the extent of rate cuts by central banks and investors need to prepare for a different environment.

“The next ten years are likely going to have lower returns than the previous ten years, you haven’t seen inflation in almost two decades,” he told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

The US Federal Reserve is gauging whether inflation is sustainably back at its 2% target in order to lower interest rates, after 525 basis points of hikes since March 2022.

AlixPartners CEO Simon Freakley said executives globally are “hoping for the best but preparing for the worst,” as company boards plan for a high-for-longer scenario, while hoping rates will come down at least towards the end of the year.

The discussion within boardrooms was around having to manage increased interest costs than previously thought and having to accommodate that within their plans and budgets, Freakley said.

“Rates will be slow to come down, and it’s partly because international central banks were slow in taking them up,” said Nicolai Tangen, CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management.

“You don’t want to come back to some kind of 70s situation,” said Tangen, who leads the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund with $1.5 trillion in assets, referring to sustained hyperinflation in the 1970s.

inflation US Federal Reserve interest rates Davos CEOs Business Leaders Jose Minaya

Talk in Davos of ‘high for longer’ as CEOs wrestle with rates

Trade settlement in Chinese RMB soars 600pc

Revamp ‘fait accompli’, Shamshad tells FBR managers

De-escalation in interest of both countries: PM

Nepra renews distribution and supplier licence to KE

Dasu transmission line contracts: Ali pledges to conduct ‘fair inquiry’

Jilani tells Turkish FM: No interest in ‘escalation’

Pakistan, Iran agree to end stand-off

Security personnel not allowed to ask voters to prove identity

PMIC takes notice of delays in PSDP projects

Jul-Dec: Petroleum group imports down 13.78pc YoY

Read more stories